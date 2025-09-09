Meet Vanmathi: From Herding Buffaloes To Cracking UPSC, Cab Driver’s Daughter Becomes IAS Officer With AIR….
Every year, millions of aspirants appear for the exam, but only a small number manage to clear all three stages. Despite several challenges, this candidate refused to give up and eventually achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Today, she stands as an inspiration for countless young people across the nation.
Struggled with financial challenges
Vanmathi comes from Sathyamangalam in Erode district, Tamil Nadu. According to media reports, her father worked as a taxi driver, and the family struggled with serious financial challenges. Alongside her studies, Vanmathi helped with household chores. After school, she would take the family’s buffalo out to graze and also supported the family’s income by working part-time.
Educational background
After completing Class 12, Vanmathi’s relatives pressured her parents to get her married. However, Vanmathi expressed her wish to continue her education. With her parents’ support, she went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in Computer Applications, marking a turning point in her life.
First Female collector
Vanmathi drew her inspiration to become an IAS officer from two sources. The first was a female collector’s visit to her village, which left a deep impact on her. The second was a television serial, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, where the lead character was an IAS officer. These experiences motivated her to aim for a career in civil services.
Setbacks during journey
Vanmathi’s journey to clearing the UPSC exam was full of challenges. In her first attempt, she made it to the interview stage but could not clear it. In later attempts, she struggled at either the prelims or mains stage. Despite these setbacks, she never gave up.
Assistant Manager at Indian Overseas Bank
Alongside her studies, she worked as an Assistant Manager at Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), managing her job and exam preparation with determination and resilience.
AIR Rank
In 2015, Vanmathi achieved success by securing an All India Rank of 152 in the UPSC exam. She is currently serving as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) for State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
UPSC exam
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s central agency that conducts prestigious exams like the Civil Services Examination (CSE), Engineering Services, NDA, and others. Through a three-stage process—prelims, mains, and interview—UPSC selects candidates for top government services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, ensuring merit-based recruitment nationwide.
