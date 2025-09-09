Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957465https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-vanmathi-from-herding-buffaloes-to-cracking-upsc-cab-driver-s-daughter-becomes-ias-officer-with-air-2957465
NewsPhotosMeet Vanmathi: From Herding Buffaloes To Cracking UPSC, Cab Driver’s Daughter Becomes IAS Officer With AIR….
photoDetails

Meet Vanmathi: From Herding Buffaloes To Cracking UPSC, Cab Driver’s Daughter Becomes IAS Officer With AIR….

Every year, millions of aspirants appear for the exam, but only a small number manage to clear all three stages. Despite several challenges, this candidate refused to give up and eventually achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Today, she stands as an inspiration for countless young people across the nation.

 

Updated:Sep 09, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Struggled with financial challenges

1/7
Struggled with financial challenges

Vanmathi comes from Sathyamangalam in Erode district, Tamil Nadu. According to media reports, her father worked as a taxi driver, and the family struggled with serious financial challenges. Alongside her studies, Vanmathi helped with household chores. After school, she would take the family’s buffalo out to graze and also supported the family’s income by working part-time.

 

Follow Us

Educational background

2/7
Educational background

After completing Class 12, Vanmathi’s relatives pressured her parents to get her married. However, Vanmathi expressed her wish to continue her education. With her parents’ support, she went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in Computer Applications, marking a turning point in her life.

 

Follow Us

First Female collector

3/7
First Female collector

Vanmathi drew her inspiration to become an IAS officer from two sources. The first was a female collector’s visit to her village, which left a deep impact on her. The second was a television serial, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, where the lead character was an IAS officer. These experiences motivated her to aim for a career in civil services.

 

Follow Us

Setbacks during journey

4/7
Setbacks during journey

Vanmathi’s journey to clearing the UPSC exam was full of challenges. In her first attempt, she made it to the interview stage but could not clear it. In later attempts, she struggled at either the prelims or mains stage. Despite these setbacks, she never gave up.

 

Follow Us

Assistant Manager at Indian Overseas Bank

5/7
Assistant Manager at Indian Overseas Bank

Alongside her studies, she worked as an Assistant Manager at Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), managing her job and exam preparation with determination and resilience.

 

Follow Us

AIR Rank

6/7
AIR Rank

In 2015, Vanmathi achieved success by securing an All India Rank of 152 in the UPSC exam. She is currently serving as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) for State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

 

Follow Us

UPSC exam

7/7
UPSC exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s central agency that conducts prestigious exams like the Civil Services Examination (CSE), Engineering Services, NDA, and others. Through a three-stage process—prelims, mains, and interview—UPSC selects candidates for top government services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, ensuring merit-based recruitment nationwide.

(All images: X)

Follow Us
Vanmathi success storyVanmathi iasVanmathi struggleIAS officer C Vanmathiupsc examUPSC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ATP Rankings
Updated ATP Rankings After US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz On Top, Jannik Sinner At 2nd, Novak Djokovic Jumps To...
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon8
title
Mysterious Places In India
Most Mysterious Places In India — Final One Is Truly Shocking!
camera icon12
title
OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (September 8 - September 14) - Coolie, Saiyaara To Su From So, 12 NEW Movies & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
camera icon7
title
GST 2.O
GST Rate Cut On Insurance: Should You Wait Till Sept 22? Health Premiums Could Rise Up To 5% Despite Tax Relief
NEWS ON ONE CLICK