Meet Vidushi Singh: India’s Youngest Woman Officer Who Cracked UPSC At 21 With AIR... She Turned Down IAS, IPS To Become...
At 21, Vidushi Singh became India’s youngest woman to clear the UPSC exam with a top rank. Instead of choosing the most coveted services, she took a surprising path rooted in a family promise. With self-preparation and strong purpose, her journey proves that neither age nor background can limit big dreams. Scroll down to read her inspiring story.
Who is Vidushi Singh
Vidushi Singh who was born in Jaipur and hailing from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is the India’s youngest woman to clear the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 13. Her story stands as a true reflection of perseverance, dedication, and hard work.
Her Education Journey
Vidushi graduated in Economics from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of the most prestigious colleges under the University of Delhi, as per her LinkedIn profile. The subject later became her optional in the UPSC exam. From a young age, she showed remarkable dedication to her studies and carried a clear, goal-oriented mindset.
UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear each year, but only a few make it to the top. Vidushi's success in this demanding three-stage examination , Prelims, Mains, and Interview is a testimony to her clarity of thought, rigorous preparation, and emotional strength.
Youngest Woman To Crack UPSC
In 2022, Vidushi became India's youngest woman to clear the country’s toughest examination, the UPSC Civil Services. Not only did she qualify, but she also secured an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 13. Remarkably, media reports suggest that she achieved this feat without relying on traditional coaching institutes, choosing instead to prepare entirely on her own.
Why Rejected Being IAS or IPS
While becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is the ultimate dream for millions of UPSC aspirants, Vidushi chose a different path. She declined the IAS post and instead opted for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). This decision reflects not only her courage to move beyond conventional choices but also her clarity in pursuing a career that truly matched her long-term vision and interests.
Who Is an IFS Officer?
The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is one of the most prestigious services in India, responsible for handling the country’s external affairs, diplomatic relations, and representation abroad. Officers from the IFS work in Indian embassies and consulates across the globe.
Her Grandparent’s Dream
Vidushi’s success is deeply tied to the dreams of her grandparents. As reported by the media, they had always wished for her to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and represent the nation abroad. For Vidushi, fulfilling this wish went beyond a career choice, it became a heartfelt mission and a way to honor their vision.
Vidushi As An Inspiration For Millions
Vidushi’s journey is a testament to the power of dreams fueled by hard work and self-belief. She proves that with the right mindset, no dream is too distant and no age is too early to achieve it. Her story will continue to inspire countless aspirants to trust themselves, stay determined, and pursue their goals with courage and consistency.
Message Learnt
Vidushi Singh’s journey teaches us that true success is not just about reaching the top, but about choosing a path that reflects your own values and aspirations. She proved that discipline, self-study, and determination can overcome the toughest challenges, even without conventional resources like coaching.
