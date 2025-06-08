Advertisement
Meet Woman Who Made History At 26: Indian Army's First Woman Combat Aviator - Know All About Her Inspiring Journey
Meet Woman Who Made History At 26: Indian Army's First Woman Combat Aviator - Know All About Her Inspiring Journey

Meet Captain Abhilasha Barak who left her engineering job in Deloitte and became the first Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator in 2022 when she was only 26-years-old. Scroll down to read about her inspiring story.

Updated:Jun 08, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Who is Captain Abhilasha Barak?

Who is Captain Abhilasha Barak?

Abhilasha Barak from Haryana, And she is the first woman officer who joined the Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator, she was just 26-years-old when she added her name in the history by earning this prestigious position.

When did this Happen?

When did this Happen?

Her commissioning marked a landmark moment on May 25, 2022, at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, Maharashtra. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Lt Gen A K Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation.

Her Academic Journey

Her Academic Journey

Abhilasha completed her schooling from the Lawrence School in Sanawar and then she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Technology (BTech) from Delhi Technological University (DTU) in 2016.

Her Starting Career Journey

Her Starting Career Journey

After completing her graduation she joined one of the big four companies, Deloitte (USA) like every other engineer. But then she decided to join the Army and started her preparation for recruitment in the Army.

Her Journey In Army

Her Journey In Army

Abhilasha cleared the SSB (Service Selection Board) interview not just once but four times and all her hard work paid off when in September 2018, she was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps.

From Officer to Aviator

From Officer to Aviator

After serving as an officer in Army Air Defence Corps for a few years, she opted to join the Army Aviation Corps when the opportunity opened for women in 2021 and finally became an Aviator. And was awarded ‘coveted wings’ along with 36 other Army pilots.

Her Family Background

Her Family Background

Abhilasha grew up in a family with a strong military background. Her father, Coloned (Retd.) S. Om Singh and her brother both have served the Indian Army so her passion to serve the Nation is in her blood which played a crucial role in shaping her aspirations and values.

Breaking the Gender Barriers

Breaking the Gender Barriers

Her success is an example of changing times and the Indian Army’s progressive steps toward gender inclusivity in core operational roles. She has shattered age-old stereotypes and proven that capability is not confined by gender but my passion and hardwork. 

A Role Model for the Future

A Role Model for the Future

With her induction, Captain Abhilasha Barak has become a symbol of inspiration for many young people especially women who dream of serving in combat roles. Her journey shows that with vision, courage, and commitment, even the most rigid barriers can be broken.

