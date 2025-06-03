Meet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…
At an age when most of her peers are just beginning to apply for college, a girl from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has accomplished a remarkable milestone by becoming the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant (CA), a feat officially recognised by the Guinness World Records.
Nandini's dedication
Nandini Agarwal’s dedication to her studies allowed her to skip two grades in school. As a result, she appeared for her Class 10 board exams at just 13 years old and completed her Class 12 exams by the age of 15.
Visited school
Inspired by a Guinness World Record holder who once visited her school, Nandini Agarwal set her sights on achieving something unique.
Youngest Chartered Accountant
She aimed to become the youngest Chartered Accountant. In 2021, at just 19 years old, she achieved her goal by securing All India Rank 1 in the CA Final exams, scoring 614 out of 800 marks (76.75%).
Guinness World Records
She was precisely 19 years and 330 days old when her results were announced, earning her the title of the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant, as recognised by the Guinness World Records.
Nnandini's elder brother
Nandini’s elder brother played a crucial role in her success. As he was also preparing for the CA exam, he understood the difficulties involved and provided valuable guidance. While Nandini topped the final merit list, her brother achieved the 18th rank in the same examination.
Faced challenges
Nandini’s path to success was filled with challenges. At just 16, she faced hesitation from several companies unwilling to offer her an apprenticeship because of her age. However, her unwavering dedication and consistent hard work enabled her to rise above these hurdles and accomplish her goals.
Inspiration for young people
His journey serves as a powerful inspiration for countless young people across the country aspiring to achieve great success. It shows that with commitment and perseverance, even the toughest obstacles can be conquered.
