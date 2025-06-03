Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910389https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/meet-worlds-youngest-female-ca-became-chartered-accountant-at-15-her-name-is-in-guinness-book-she-is-from-2910389
NewsPhotosMeet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…
photoDetails

Meet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…

At an age when most of her peers are just beginning to apply for college, a girl from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has accomplished a remarkable milestone by becoming the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant (CA), a feat officially recognised by the Guinness World Records.

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Nandini's dedication

1/7
Nandini's dedication

Nandini Agarwal’s dedication to her studies allowed her to skip two grades in school. As a result, she appeared for her Class 10 board exams at just 13 years old and completed her Class 12 exams by the age of 15.

 

Follow Us

Visited school

2/7
Visited school

Inspired by a Guinness World Record holder who once visited her school, Nandini Agarwal set her sights on achieving something unique. 

 

Follow Us

Youngest Chartered Accountant

3/7
Youngest Chartered Accountant

She aimed to become the youngest Chartered Accountant. In 2021, at just 19 years old, she achieved her goal by securing All India Rank 1 in the CA Final exams, scoring 614 out of 800 marks (76.75%).

 

Follow Us

Guinness World Records

4/7
Guinness World Records

She was precisely 19 years and 330 days old when her results were announced, earning her the title of the world’s youngest female Chartered Accountant, as recognised by the Guinness World Records.

 

Follow Us

Nnandini's elder brother

5/7
Nnandini's elder brother

Nandini’s elder brother played a crucial role in her success. As he was also preparing for the CA exam, he understood the difficulties involved and provided valuable guidance. While Nandini topped the final merit list, her brother achieved the 18th rank in the same examination.

 

Follow Us

Faced challenges

6/7
Faced challenges

Nandini’s path to success was filled with challenges. At just 16, she faced hesitation from several companies unwilling to offer her an apprenticeship because of her age. However, her unwavering dedication and consistent hard work enabled her to rise above these hurdles and accomplish her goals.

 

Follow Us

Inspiration for young people

7/7
Inspiration for young people

His journey serves as a powerful inspiration for countless young people across the country aspiring to achieve great success. It shows that with commitment and perseverance, even the toughest obstacles can be conquered.

 

Follow Us
World's Youngest Female CAYoungest CA Indiayoungest female CA IndiaNandini AgarwalNandini Agarwal CANandini Agarwal marks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
World's Youngest Female CA
Meet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope June 04-10: Sudden Expenses May Come Up For Aries; Signs Of Biz Profit For Scorpio
camera icon7
title
Kamal Haasan
Meet 70-Year-Old Top Indian Actor Who Did Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone's Make-Up For Rambo 3, Today Charges Rs 100 To Rs 150 Cr Per Film
camera icon18
title
IPL 2025
IPL Winners List (2008–2024): From Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni's CSK To Shreyas Iyer's KKR & Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK