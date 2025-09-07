Advertisement
NIRF Ranking 2025: From IIM Ahmedabad to XLRI, India's Top 10 MBA Colleges
NIRF Ranking 2025: From IIM Ahmedabad to XLRI, India’s Top 10 MBA Colleges

The NIRF 2025 rankings for management colleges are out, with IIMs leading the list once again. From IIM Ahmedabad to XLRI Jamshedpur, here are the Top 10 MBA colleges in India this year. Scroll down to check the list. 

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
NIRF Ranking 2025

1/11
NIRF Ranking 2025

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 has released the list on 4th September, 2025 and once again the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) dominate the rankings in management colleges. From IIM Ahmedabad leading the chart to XLRI Jamshedpur securing a place in the top 10, these institutes represent the finest in business education, academic excellence, and career opportunities. Here’s a quick look at the Top 10 MBA colleges in India as per NIRF 2025.

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

2/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

According to the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, IIM Ahmedabad has once again secured the top position. It is India’s most famous business school and one of the best in the world. With strong corporate connect, international tie-ups, and a legacy of leadership, IIM Ahmedabad continues to set benchmarks in management education

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

3/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

Ranked second in NIRF 2025, IIM Bangalore is celebrated for its academic excellence, entrepreneurship focus, and global partnerships. The campus is beautiful and green, offering a great learning environment. Its MBA and executive programmes attract students from across the country. The alumni of IIM Bangalore are spread across top positions worldwide, adding to its reputation.

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

4/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

Securing the third position in NIRF 2025, IIM Kozhikode with one of the most beautiful campuses, it has risen as one of the fastest-growing IIMs. Beyond academic excellence, it stands out for its strong commitment to inclusivity and diversity, ensuring representation of women and marginalized communities in its programmes. 

 

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5/11
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

At the fourth spot, IIT Delhi’s Department of Management Studies (DMS) is a non-IIM institution that has made a strong mark in management education. Its biggest strength lies in its synergy with the IIT ecosystem, offering a unique blend of technology and management. Its graduates often excel in technology consulting, operations, and entrepreneurship due to this STEM-backed advantage.

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

6/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

Ranked fifth in NIRF 2025, IIM Lucknow is one of the most respected management institutes in the country. Established in 1984, it is among the few Indian B-schools with triple international accreditations, AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. Known for its balanced academic approach, strong placement records, and global immersion opportunities.

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai

7/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai

At sixth place in the NIRF 2025 ranking is IIM Mumbai, formerly known as NITIE Mumbai before its upgrade. With its strategic location in the financial capital of India, it has quickly positioned itself as a premier destination for management aspirants. IIM Mumbai is well known for its expertise in operations, supply chain, and industrial management, making it a favourite for students seeking careers in manufacturing, logistics, and consulting.

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

8/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

IIM Calcutta is one of the oldest IIMs in India, established in 1961. It is often called the “Finance Campus of India” because of its strong reputation in finance and consulting. Its MBA and executive programmes are highly valued, and the placement opportunities are excellent, with top global companies recruiting from the campus every year.

 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore

9/11
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore

IIM Indore is on rank eight this year. Started in 1996, has grown quickly to become one of the top IIMs in India. Apart from the regular MBA programmes, it is known for its unique five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), which is the first of its kind among IIMs. 

Management Development Institute, Gurugram

10/11
Management Development Institute, Gurugram

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is ranked ninth in NIRF 2025. Established in 1973, it is one of the best private business schools in India. The campus is located in Gurgaon, close to many top companies. MDI is known for good placements, international accreditations, and strong research work. It also runs many executive education programmes for working professionals.

 

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

11/11
XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

XLRI, Jamshedpur, is ranked tenth this year. Founded in 1949, it is the oldest management institute in India. It is especially famous for its Human Resource Management programme, which is considered the best in Asia.

(Image Credits: X)

