NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
India’s higher education sector marks a milestone as the Ministry of Education announces the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Now in its tenth edition, the rankings have become a key benchmark for assessing institutional performance, helping students, policymakers, and academic leaders identify centres of excellence nationwide.
The 2025 rankings span 16 categories, with the addition of a new segment on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring the growing focus on socially responsible education. The full list is available on nirfindia.org.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
IIT Madras has secured the top engineering position in NIRF 2025, continuing its reign as the premier institute in India. Known for its unparalleled teaching and robust research, it consistently sets the bar for academic excellence and institutional reputation.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Ranked second in NIRF 2025 engineering, IIT Delhi is renowned for its cutting-edge research, top-tier faculty, and vibrant academic ecosystem. It stands as one of India’s foremost institutions for innovation, industry partnerships, and student outcomes.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
IIT Bombay, placed third in the NIRF 2025 engineering list, excels in research, innovation, and consultancy with around 400 sponsored projects annually. It consistently holds strong national and global rankings across disciplines.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
IIT Kanpur ranks fourth in NIRF 2025 engineering. It is widely respected for its rigorous academic programs, research contributions, and emphasis on holistic student development across disciplines.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Securing the fifth spot in NIRF 2025 engineering, IIT Kharagpur is celebrated for its historical legacy, broad program offerings, and strong commitment to research and societal impact.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
IIT Roorkee, ranked sixth, is Australia’s oldest technical institution and is distinguished by its academic heritage, stellar infrastructure, and wide-ranging engineering and management programs.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Positioned seventh, IIT Guwahati is recognized for its growing research portfolio, academic programs, and picturesque campus, emerging as a top-tier institution in the northeast region of India.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad
Ranked eighth, IIT Hyderabad is celebrated for its modern infrastructure, dynamic innovation programs, and strong research output. It continues to rise quickly in India’s institutional rankings.
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
NIT Trichy claims the ninth spot and is lauded for consistently high NIRF rankings, strong research credentials, and excellent undergraduate engineering education.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT – Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi (IIT-BHU)
Ranked tenth, IIT-BHU is notable for maintaining high NIRF placement, as well as high global and national rankings, especially among engineering institutions.
