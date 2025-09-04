NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

photoDetails

India’s higher education sector marks a milestone as the Ministry of Education announces the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Now in its tenth edition, the rankings have become a key benchmark for assessing institutional performance, helping students, policymakers, and academic leaders identify centres of excellence nationwide.

The 2025 rankings span 16 categories, with the addition of a new segment on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring the growing focus on socially responsible education. The full list is available on nirfindia.org.