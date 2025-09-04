Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955396https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/nirf-ranking-2025-top-10-engineering-colleges-in-india-2955396
NewsPhotosNIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
photoDetails

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

India’s higher education sector marks a milestone as the Ministry of Education announces the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Now in its tenth edition, the rankings have become a key benchmark for assessing institutional performance, helping students, policymakers, and academic leaders identify centres of excellence nationwide.

The 2025 rankings span 16 categories, with the addition of a new segment on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring the growing focus on socially responsible education. The full list is available on nirfindia.org.

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

1/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

IIT Madras has secured the top engineering position in NIRF 2025, continuing its reign as the premier institute in India. Known for its unparalleled teaching and robust research, it consistently sets the bar for academic excellence and institutional reputation.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

2/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Ranked second in NIRF 2025 engineering, IIT Delhi is renowned for its cutting-edge research, top-tier faculty, and vibrant academic ecosystem. It stands as one of India’s foremost institutions for innovation, industry partnerships, and student outcomes.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

3/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

IIT Bombay, placed third in the NIRF 2025 engineering list, excels in research, innovation, and consultancy with around 400 sponsored projects annually. It consistently holds strong national and global rankings across disciplines.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

4/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

IIT Kanpur ranks fourth in NIRF 2025 engineering. It is widely respected for its rigorous academic programs, research contributions, and emphasis on holistic student development across disciplines.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

5/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Securing the fifth spot in NIRF 2025 engineering, IIT Kharagpur is celebrated for its historical legacy, broad program offerings, and strong commitment to research and societal impact.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

6/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

IIT Roorkee, ranked sixth, is Australia’s oldest technical institution and is distinguished by its academic heritage, stellar infrastructure, and wide-ranging engineering and management programs.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

7/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Positioned seventh, IIT Guwahati is recognized for its growing research portfolio, academic programs, and picturesque campus, emerging as a top-tier institution in the northeast region of India.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad

8/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad

Ranked eighth, IIT Hyderabad is celebrated for its modern infrastructure, dynamic innovation programs, and strong research output. It continues to rise quickly in India’s institutional rankings.

Follow Us

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

9/10
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

NIT Trichy claims the ninth spot and is lauded for consistently high NIRF rankings, strong research credentials, and excellent undergraduate engineering education.

Follow Us

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT – Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi (IIT-BHU)

10/10
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT – Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi (IIT-BHU)

Ranked tenth, IIT-BHU is notable for maintaining high NIRF placement, as well as high global and national rankings, especially among engineering institutions.  

Follow Us
NIRF Rankings 2025NIRF Top 10 Engineering Colleges In IndiaTop 10 Engineering Colleges In India 2025Top Engineering Colleges In India And Their FeesHighest Fees In Engineering CollegesIndia Engineering Collegestop engineering collegesIIT RorkeeIIT MumbaiIIT Delhiiit 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon14
title
Gautam Gambhir
Meet Indian Cricketers Who Scored Century In Asia Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli, And Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Daksh Gupta
Meet Daksh Gupta, 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin CEO Who Believes In 72-Hour Work Weeks—What’s His Viral ‘9-9-6’ Rule?
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Meet Maruti's First 5-Star Rated SUV: It's Not Brezza Or Grand Vitara - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
India's Most Safest city
India’s Safest City For Women: Not Kolkata Or Mumbai, This Northeastern City Ranks First
NEWS ON ONE CLICK