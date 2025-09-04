Advertisement
NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India For MBBS Aspirants - Check List Here

India’s higher education sector marks a milestone as the Ministry of Education announces the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Now in its tenth edition, the rankings have become a key benchmark for assessing institutional performance, helping students, policymakers, and academic leaders identify centres of excellence nationwide. The 2025 rankings span 16 categories, with the addition of a new segment on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring the growing focus on socially responsible education. The full list is available on nirfindia.org. As per the NIRF Rankings 2025, AIIMS Delhi has once again secured the top position in the medical category.

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi (Rank 1)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi (Rank 1)

AIIMS Delhi (score: 94.46) stands out for its exceptional clinical excellence, cutting-edge research, and world-class infrastructure. It remains India's most prestigious medical institute, consistently attracting top talent and delivering unparalleled healthcare and academic standards.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh (Rank 2)

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh (Rank 2)

PGIMER is renowned for its super-specialty medical education, advanced patient care, and research strengths. It serves as a key healthcare and training hub in North India.

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore (Rank 3)

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore (Rank 3)

CMC Vellore is celebrated for its compassionate patient care, academic rigor, and robust community outreach. As a leading private medical institution, it blends modern education with value-driven healthcare.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru (Rank 4)

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru (Rank 4)

NIMHANS is India’s preeminent institute in mental health, neurology, and neurosciences. It integrates clinical treatment, research, and training in a highly specialized environment.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry (Rank 5)

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry (Rank 5)

JIPMER offers strong undergraduate and postgraduate programs in a well-equipped setup. It is known for quality academics, modern infrastructure, and integrated healthcare services.

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow (Rank 6)

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow (Rank 6)

SGPGIMS specializes in super-specialty education and medical research. It is recognized as one of India’s foremost postgraduate medical centers offering advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi (Rank 7)

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi (Rank 7)

IMS-BHU blends heritage and academic quality. This AIIMS-upgraded institution is known for its broad clinical exposure, research opportunities, and strong tradition of medical education.

Amrita School of Medicine, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore (Rank 8)

Amrita School of Medicine, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore (Rank 8)

Amrita School of Medicine is a premier private medical institution known for high-quality training, strong ethics, and access to multi-specialty clinical learning. It gains recognition for modern education in a nurturing environment.

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal (Rank 9)

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal (Rank 9)

KMC Manipal is a well-known private medical college lauded for its high academic standards, comprehensive research infrastructure, and global appeal.

Madras Medical College, Chennai (Rank 10)

Madras Medical College, Chennai (Rank 10)

Madras Medical College is among India’s oldest government medical institutions. It offers extensive clinical training and a wide array of postgraduate specialties in a high-volume hospital setting.

 

