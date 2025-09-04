NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India For MBBS Aspirants - Check List Here

photoDetails

India’s higher education sector marks a milestone as the Ministry of Education announces the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Now in its tenth edition, the rankings have become a key benchmark for assessing institutional performance, helping students, policymakers, and academic leaders identify centres of excellence nationwide. The 2025 rankings span 16 categories, with the addition of a new segment on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring the growing focus on socially responsible education. The full list is available on nirfindia.org. As per the NIRF Rankings 2025, AIIMS Delhi has once again secured the top position in the medical category.