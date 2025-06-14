NIRF Ranking: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

photoDetails

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 results today, June 14. The final answer key was released earlier this morning. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. In a proud moment for Rajasthan, Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh has topped the exam at the national level, scoring 686 out of 720 marks.