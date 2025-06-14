NIRF Ranking: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 results today, June 14. The final answer key was released earlier this morning. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. In a proud moment for Rajasthan, Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh has topped the exam at the national level, scoring 686 out of 720 marks.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi is ranked at 1st position. Premier medical research and patient care institute in India.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research:
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research: is ranked at 2nd position. Renowned for postgraduate medical training and advanced research.
Christian Medical College
Christian Medical College is ranked at 3rd position. The esteemed institution is known for medical education and healthcare services.
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore is ranked at 4th position. Leading center for mental health and neurological research.
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research is ranked at 5th position. Excellence in postgraduate medical education and research.
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences is ranked at 6th position. Specializes in tertiary medical care, teaching, and research.
Banaras Hindu University
Banaras Hindu University is ranked at 7th position. Offers comprehensive medical education with a holistic approach.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham:
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked at 8th position. Integrates modern medical practices with traditional Indian healthcare.
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal is ranked at 9th position.Pioneer in private medical education and healthcare services.
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai is ranked 10th position. Historic institution providing medical education and public healthcare.
Trending Photos