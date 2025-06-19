QS University Rankings 2026: Check List Of Top 10 Universities In The World

photoDetails

The QS World University Rankings 2026, released on Thursday, highlight the performance of over 1,500 universities across more than 100 countries, reflecting key trends in global higher education. While the United States maintains its strong presence, universities from Asia and Europe have shown significant improvement.

For this edition, QS introduced updated eligibility criteria. Now, institutions in regions like Asia, Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean, and the Arab Region must appear in their respective regional rankings to qualify. Earlier, only those within the top 50% regionally were eligible for the global rankings.