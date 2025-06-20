QS World Rankings 2026: From IIT Delhi To Anna University- Check List of Top 10 Indian Universities
The QS World University Rankings 2026, released on Thursday, highlight the performance of over 1,500 universities across more than 100 countries, reflecting key trends in global higher education. While the United States maintains its strong presence, universities from Asia and Europe have shown significant improvement.
India has once again marked its global academic presence in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with IIT Delhi leading the list at Rank 123, followed closely by IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. Scroll down to check the list of Indian Institutes
IIT Delhi - Rank 123
IIT Delhi stands out as one of India's most prestigious engineering and research institutes. Known for its amazing research, innovation, and strong industry collaborations, it offers top-tier programs in engineering, technology, and management. And its high global ranking reflects a strong academic reputation, and a vibrant campus environment that attracts talent from across the world.
IIT Bombay - Rank 129
Located in Powai, Mumbai, IIT Bombay is globally renowned for excellence in engineering, science, and technology education. It has a vibrant culture, excellent placement records, and a best faculty. The institute is a hub for technological innovation and frequently partners with global institutions and industries for research and development.
IIT Madras - Rank 180
IIT Madras, located in Chennai, has earned an excellent reputation for its interdisciplinary research, academic rigor, and their focus on sustainable development. It is particularly recognized for its strong programs in mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering.
IIT Kharagpur - Rank 215
It is the oldest IIT, IIT Kharagpur has a rich heritage and an expansive campus. It offers a wide range of courses in engineering, law, management, and architecture. Known for its innovation-driven ecosystem and strong alumni network, it also has one of the largest tech fests in Asia named "Kshitij”.
IISc Bangalore - Rank 219
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is India's premier research institution, particularly in the fields of science, engineering, and advanced technologies. Located in Bangalore, it has a research-intensive curriculum and is a leader in scientific innovation and postgraduate studies. IISc consistently ranks high in global research citations and academic impact.
IIT Kanpur - Rank 222
IIT Kanpur is celebrated for its academic excellence, strong emphasis on research, and a liberal academic structure that allows students to explore diverse interests. The institute is especially strong in aerospace, computer science, and electrical engineering, and contributes significantly to India's technological growth.
University of Delhi - Rank 328
The University of Delhi (DU) is one of India’s largest and most prestigious universities, known for its humanities, commerce, and science programs. With a rich legacy, diverse student body, and influential alumni network, DU maintains a strong academic reputation and provides a comprehensive educational experience beyond technical fields.
IIT Guwahati - Rank 334
IIT Guwahati is known for its beautiful campus and fast-rising global reputation. It offers cutting edge programs in engineering and science and has a growing reputation for research in data science, AI, and nanotechnology. It’s among the younger IITs that have quickly established a global presence.
IIT Roorkee - Rank 339
IIT Roorkee, originally established as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering in 1847, is one of the oldest engineering institutions in Asia. It has strengths in civil engineering, hydrology, and disaster management and plays a pivotal role in infrastructure research and development in India.
Anna University - Rank 465
Anna University, based in Tamil Nadu, is known for its robust engineering programs and widespread affiliations with technical colleges across the state. The university has contributed significantly to technical education in South India and continues to make strides in research and innovation, particularly in computer science and electronics.
