Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871717https://zeenews.india.com/photos/education/qs-world-university-rankings-2025-top-9-indian-universities-2871717
NewsPhotosQS World University Rankings 2025: Top 9 Indian Universities QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 9 Indian Universities
photoDetails

QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 9 Indian Universities

Nine Indian universities have made it to the top 50 in the latest QS subject-wise rankings, although some top institutes have dropped in position. As per the 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, these nine Indian institutions have secured top-50 ranks in different subject categories.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

QS World University Rankings

1/10
QS World University Rankings

QS World University Rankings is a global university ranking system compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analytics firm. On its official website, QS has released the World University Rankings 2025 for 55 subjects. Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Research citations per paper, H-index, and International research network - these are the parameters on which universities are judged.

Follow Us

IIT Madras - Rank 31

2/10
IIT Madras - Rank 31

IIT Madras ranks 31st globally in Engineering - Petroleum. The institute offers specialized training in petroleum exploration, drilling technologies, and reservoir engineering, making it a preferred choice for students aspiring to build careers in the oil and gas sector.

 

Follow Us

Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad - Rank 20

3/10
Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad - Rank 20

ISM Dhanbad has secured the 20th rank in the world for Engineering - Mineral and Mining. Known for its excellence in mining education, the institute offers cutting-edge research, modern laboratories, and collaborations with industry leaders, making it a top choice for students in this field.

 

Follow Us

IIT Bombay - Rank 40

4/10
IIT Bombay - Rank 40

IIT Bombay holds the 40th rank globally in Engineering - Mineral and Mining. With state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry connections, the institute prepares students for leadership roles in mining engineering, offering practical training and research-driven education to advance mineral extraction technologies.

 

Follow Us

IIT Kharagpur - Rank 45

5/10
IIT Kharagpur - Rank 45

IIT Kharagpur is ranked 45th in Engineering - Mineral and Mining. It is renowned for its interdisciplinary approach, world-class faculty, and hands-on learning experiences. The institute fosters innovation in mineral processing, mine safety, and sustainable mining techniques.

 

Follow Us

IIT Delhi - Rank 47

6/10
IIT Delhi - Rank 47

IIT Delhi has achieved the 47th rank in Engineering - Electrical and Electronic. The institute is known for its cutting-edge research in semiconductor technology, power systems, and communications. It provides students with advanced coursework and opportunities to collaborate with top tech firms.

Follow Us

IIT Bombay - Rank 50

7/10
IIT Bombay - Rank 50

IIT Bombay is ranked 50th globally in Engineering - Electrical and Electronic. With a strong emphasis on innovation, the institute excels in areas such as VLSI design, robotics, and artificial intelligence, producing skilled engineers ready for the global industry.

 

Follow Us

IIM Ahmedabad - Rank 27

8/10
IIM Ahmedabad - Rank 27

IIM Ahmedabad is ranked 27th worldwide in Business and Management Studies. Known for its rigorous curriculum, case-study approach, and esteemed faculty, the institute shapes future business leaders, offering top-tier management programs and extensive industry exposure.

 

Follow Us

IIM Bangalore - Rank 40

9/10
IIM Bangalore - Rank 40

IIM Bangalore has secured the 40th rank in Business and Management Studies. The institute is a hub for entrepreneurship and leadership development, providing a dynamic learning environment with global collaborations, research-driven education, and strategic business insights.

 

Follow Us

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - Rank 29

10/10
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - Rank 29

JNU is ranked 29th in Development Studies. Known for its emphasis on social sciences and policy research, JNU provides deep insights into sustainable development, governance, and global economic issues, fostering thought leaders in policymaking and international affairs.

 

Follow Us
QS World University RankingsQS World University Rankings 2025qs ranking Indian universitiestop university in IndiaIIT colleges in indiaEngineering colleges
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Mohammed Siraj
Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj: All About His Lavish House In Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad - In Pics
camera icon20
title
IND vs PAK salaries
India vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Holi 2025
8 K-Dramas With Unique Storylines To Binge-Watch On Netflix This Holi Weekend
camera icon7
title
DA hike
Decision On DA Hike Likely To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Today? Check Percentage Of DA Hike 2025
camera icon20
title
Mahmudullah retirement
Mahmudullah Riyad Announced Retirement: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Jannatul Kawsar Mishti - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK