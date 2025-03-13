QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 9 Indian Universities
Nine Indian universities have made it to the top 50 in the latest QS subject-wise rankings, although some top institutes have dropped in position. As per the 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, these nine Indian institutions have secured top-50 ranks in different subject categories.
QS World University Rankings
QS World University Rankings is a global university ranking system compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analytics firm. On its official website, QS has released the World University Rankings 2025 for 55 subjects. Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Research citations per paper, H-index, and International research network - these are the parameters on which universities are judged.
IIT Madras - Rank 31
IIT Madras ranks 31st globally in Engineering - Petroleum. The institute offers specialized training in petroleum exploration, drilling technologies, and reservoir engineering, making it a preferred choice for students aspiring to build careers in the oil and gas sector.
Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad - Rank 20
ISM Dhanbad has secured the 20th rank in the world for Engineering - Mineral and Mining. Known for its excellence in mining education, the institute offers cutting-edge research, modern laboratories, and collaborations with industry leaders, making it a top choice for students in this field.
IIT Bombay - Rank 40
IIT Bombay holds the 40th rank globally in Engineering - Mineral and Mining. With state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry connections, the institute prepares students for leadership roles in mining engineering, offering practical training and research-driven education to advance mineral extraction technologies.
IIT Kharagpur - Rank 45
IIT Kharagpur is ranked 45th in Engineering - Mineral and Mining. It is renowned for its interdisciplinary approach, world-class faculty, and hands-on learning experiences. The institute fosters innovation in mineral processing, mine safety, and sustainable mining techniques.
IIT Delhi - Rank 47
IIT Delhi has achieved the 47th rank in Engineering - Electrical and Electronic. The institute is known for its cutting-edge research in semiconductor technology, power systems, and communications. It provides students with advanced coursework and opportunities to collaborate with top tech firms.
IIT Bombay - Rank 50
IIT Bombay is ranked 50th globally in Engineering - Electrical and Electronic. With a strong emphasis on innovation, the institute excels in areas such as VLSI design, robotics, and artificial intelligence, producing skilled engineers ready for the global industry.
IIM Ahmedabad - Rank 27
IIM Ahmedabad is ranked 27th worldwide in Business and Management Studies. Known for its rigorous curriculum, case-study approach, and esteemed faculty, the institute shapes future business leaders, offering top-tier management programs and extensive industry exposure.
IIM Bangalore - Rank 40
IIM Bangalore has secured the 40th rank in Business and Management Studies. The institute is a hub for entrepreneurship and leadership development, providing a dynamic learning environment with global collaborations, research-driven education, and strategic business insights.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - Rank 29
JNU is ranked 29th in Development Studies. Known for its emphasis on social sciences and policy research, JNU provides deep insights into sustainable development, governance, and global economic issues, fostering thought leaders in policymaking and international affairs.
