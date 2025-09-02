Teachers’ Day 2025: Great Gurus of Indian History And The Timeless Lessons They Taught Us

3 / 9

Guru Dronacharya is remembered as one of the greatest warriors and instructors of ancient India. He served as the royal instructor of archery and warfare to the Pandavas and Kauravas. His dedication to imparting martial skills made him a legendary figure in the guru–shishya tradition.

Lesson: From Guru Dronacharya, we learn the importance of discipline, perseverance, and the value of hard work in achieving excellence.