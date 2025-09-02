Teachers’ Day 2025: Great Gurus of Indian History And The Timeless Lessons They Taught Us
Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 to honor Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and to recognize the invaluable role of teachers in shaping society. India has a rich tradition of gurus and shishyas, where teachers are revered as guides, mentors, and torchbearers of knowledge. From sages like Vashishtha and Ved Vyasa to visionaries like Tagore and Dr. Radhakrishnan, India’s great gurus have taught us lessons of wisdom, discipline, creativity, and values that still inspire today. Scroll down to read more.
Teacher’s Day
Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and an inspiring teacher. It is a day dedicated to expressing gratitude to the gurus and educators who shape minds, nurture values, and guide students toward a brighter future.
Introduction
India is known as the land of knowledge and wisdom. where the tradition of gurus and shishyas (teachers and students) has been deeply respected since ancient times. Teachers here have always been seen as more than just instructors, a teacher is a guide, mentor, torchbearers, and also a friend. On this Teachers’ Day, let us honor some of the Great Gurus of Indian history whose teachings continue to inspire generations.
Guru Dronacharya
Guru Dronacharya is remembered as one of the greatest warriors and instructors of ancient India. He served as the royal instructor of archery and warfare to the Pandavas and Kauravas. His dedication to imparting martial skills made him a legendary figure in the guru–shishya tradition.
Lesson: From Guru Dronacharya, we learn the importance of discipline, perseverance, and the value of hard work in achieving excellence.
Chanakya
Chanakya, also known as Kautilya or Vishnuguptawas, was one of the greatest scholars, teachers, and political strategists of ancient India. He played a key role in establishing the Mauryan Empire by mentoring and guiding Chandragupta Maurya to the throne. And he is also the author of ‘Arthashastra’.
Lesson: Chanakya teaches us the power of wisdom, strategy, and determination in achieving great goals.
Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindranath Tagore was a poet, writer, playwright, philosopher, social reformer and a painter. He was the first non-European to win the Nobel prize in Literature. One of his most famous works is his book ‘Gitanjali’ which is a collection of poems.
Lesson: Tagore inspires us to embrace creativity, holistic learning, and the freedom to think independently. His teachings remind us that education is not just about textbooks, but also about nurturing curiosity and exploring new ideas.
Sage Vashishtha
Sage Vashishtha was the guru of Lord Rama and the author of the ‘Yoga Vashishtha’ and he guided kings and seekers alike on the path of wisdom, spirituality, and self-realization.
Lesson: From Vashishtta, we learn the importance of inner strength, calmness, and spiritual balance in life. He teaches us that no matter how many challenges life throws at us, staying calm and balanced helps us make the right decisions.
Veda Vyasa
Veda Vyasa was a rishi (sage), he is the author of the great epic, 'Mahabharata' and he is considered as one of the greatest teachers of ancient India. He is also credited with compiling and classifying the Vedas, thereby preserving the vast store of spiritual and philosophical knowledge for future generations.
Lesson: Ved Vyas teaches us the value of knowledge-sharing and the responsibility of passing wisdom to others for the betterment of the society.
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was philosopher, teacher, and the second President of India and he is the very reason we celebrate Teachers’ Day on his birth anniversary. He was not only a philosopher, teacher, and statesman but also a visionary who believed that teachers are the real nation-builders. He insisted his students that every teacher should be celebrated.
Lesson: From Dr. Radhakrishnan, we learn that true education goes beyond textbooks and examinations. It is about shaping good human beings who carry values like kindness, humility, and respect along with knowledge.
Conclusion
From the battlefields of the Mahabharata to the classrooms of modern India, these great Gurus have shaped our civilization with their wisdom, values, and vision. Their teachings go beyond books and battles, they guide us in living with integrity, courage, compassion, and purpose. On this Teachers’ Day, as we remember their contributions, let us carry forward their timeless lessons with us.
(Image Credits: X & Freepik)
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Trending Photos