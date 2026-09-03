Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

Malaviya wore three hats at once freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer — all in service of his vision for an independent, self-reliant India. He co-founded Banaras Hindu University in 1916 and was a vocal advocate for social justice, including the abolition of untouchability.

Fondly called "Mahamana," he also served as president of the Indian National Congress on multiple occasions and represented India alongside Mahatma Gandhi at the First Round Table Conference in 1931.