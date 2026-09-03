Teacher's Day, observed every year on September 5, honours the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a teacher, philosopher, and India's second President.
Teacher's Day, observed every year on September 5, honours the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a teacher, philosopher, and India's second President.
But Radhakrishnan wasn't alone in balancing a career in education with a role in India's freedom struggle. Several of the country's independence-era leaders spent time in classrooms before, during, or after their fight against colonial rule. Here's a look at some of them.
Popularly known as "Punjab Kesari," Lajpat Rai was a revolutionary, politician, and author, and one of the three members of the Lal-Bal-Pal trio. Education ran in the family — his father worked as an Urdu teacher, and Lajpat Rai received his early schooling before going on to study law at Government College, Lahore. He remained a lifelong advocate for education, and was also recognised as a social reformer who championed women's rights and the fight against caste discrimination.
Before politics, Radhakrishnan was a respected professor of philosophy, teaching at institutions including Mysore University and Calcutta University, and later at Oxford. His students reportedly requested he continue teaching even after his 1962 birthday was formally adopted as Teacher's Day, a tradition that continues to shape how the day is celebrated across Indian schools and colleges today.
Known as "Lokmanya," Tilak wore many hats teacher, nationalist, and activist — and was part of the famous Lal-Bal-Pal trio alongside Lala Lajpat Rai and Bipin Chandra Pal, making him one of the pivotal leaders of India's independence movement. Before his political career took shape, Tilak taught mathematics and helped set up schools aimed at instilling nationalist values in young Indians, believing education was central to building a self-reliant nation.
Malaviya wore three hats at once freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer — all in service of his vision for an independent, self-reliant India. He co-founded Banaras Hindu University in 1916 and was a vocal advocate for social justice, including the abolition of untouchability.
Fondly called "Mahamana," he also served as president of the Indian National Congress on multiple occasions and represented India alongside Mahatma Gandhi at the First Round Table Conference in 1931.
A scholar and freedom fighter, Azad went on to become independent India's first Minister of Education. He is remembered for laying the foundation of India's modern education system, including setting up institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, the University Grants Commission, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi.