THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results on May 13. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Although the CBSE Class 12 result link is already active on both websites, students waiting for the Class 10 results can access them on DigiLocker.

 

Updated:May 15, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 pass percentage

CBSE Class 10 pass percentage

This year, the overall CBSE Class 10 pass percentage stands at 93.66%, showing a slight increase from last year. Just like in the Class 12 results, girls performed better than boys, with a margin of 2.37%.

11-year-old prodigy

11-year-old prodigy

Kashvi, an 11-year-old prodigy, has successfully cleared the CBSE Class 10 exams. Her IQ is reported to be close to that of Albert Einstein. This has left many wondering how such a young student was able to sit for the Class 10 board exams, given that school admissions in India typically start at age six.

Kashvi's Overall marks

Kashvi's Overall marks

According to News18 Hindi, Kashvi secured 89 marks in English, 93 in Mathematics, 88 in Hindi, 92 in Science, and 82 in Social Science. She was born on March 12, 2014, and her father is a teacher.

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay

Kashvi has chosen the science stream in Class 11 and aspires to join IIT Bombay. She said she wants to excel in Class 12 as well. In 2022, while studying in Class 3, the Himachal Pradesh High Court granted her permission to take the Class 8 exam.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

Later, she had to approach the Delhi High Court for approval to appear in the Class 10 exams. During the Covid lockdown, Kashvi completed the syllabus from Class 3 to 7. She also had to obtain permission from the Delhi High Court to register for Class 9 with CBSE.

Kashvi's father discovered her talent

Kashvi's father discovered her talent

Apart from academics, Kashvi is passionate about music and sports. Her father, Santosh, said he discovered her talent during the pandemic. When CBSE denied her Class 9 registration, he again turned to the court. He added that Kashvi is curious and asks many questions.Her mother, Kamlesh, expressed pride in her daughter’s achievements and said Kashvi is capable of completing two academic years in one.

Kashvi's IQ

Kashvi's IQ

As per a court-ordered IQ test, Kashvi, at the age of 7, was found to have the mental ability of a 13-year-old. Doctors measured her IQ at 154 — a rare feat, considering an IQ of 147 is found in only one in a crore individuals.

