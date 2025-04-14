THIS IIT Emerges As First Choice For Engineering Aspirants: Check Top 7.....
The NIRF 2024 rankings have unveiled India's top engineering institutions. Leading the list is IIT Madras, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. These institutions are recognized for their academic excellence and research contributions. Scroll down to check the complete list.
IIT Madras (NIRF Rank 2024: 1)
According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is India's top engineering college.
IIT Delhi (NIRF Rank 2024: 2)
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the top public universities in India. In 2024, NIRF ranked IIT Delhi second in the Engineering category,
IIT Bombay (NIRF Rank 2024: 3)
IIT Bombay is renowned for its innovative research and high academic standards. The institute is well-regarded for its strong industry connections and extensive alumni network. It is ranked at number 3.
IIT Kanpur (NIRF Rank 2024: 4)
IIT Kanpur is known for its pioneering research and robust academic programs. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities in engineering and technology. It is ranked at number 4.
IIT Kharagpur (NIRF Rank 2024: 5)
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is one of the top public universities in India. It is ranked at number 5.
IIT Roorkee (NIRF Rank 2024: 6)
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is a technical university located in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. it is ranked at number 6.
IIT Guwahati (NIRF Rank 2024: 7)
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) is a public technical university established in Guwahati. It ranks at number 7.
