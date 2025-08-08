THIS Village Is India’s ‘UPSC Factory’: Not In Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan; It's In...
Every year, millions of people from all over India appear for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) — one of the country’s toughest recruitment tests — hoping to become IAS, IFS, or IPS officers. But there’s a small village in Uttar Pradesh, with only about 4,000 residents, that stands out for producing the highest number of IAS and IPS officers in India.
Small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district
Madhopatti, a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, has produced an impressive 47 civil servants, including IAS, PCS, and IPS officers. With only about 75 households and a little over 4,000 residents, almost every home boasts at least one high-ranking officer.
Prestigious roles in big organisations
In addition to excelling in civil services, many individuals from Madhopatti have secured prestigious roles in organisations such as ISRO, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and the World Bank.
India's first IAS officer from Madhopatti village
According to media reports, the first person from Madhopatti village to clear the UPSC exam and join the civil services was Indu Prakash Singh, who became an IFS officer in 1952. Three years later, in 1955, Vinay Kumar Singh made history as the village’s first IAS officer after topping the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He later went on to serve as the Chief Secretary of Bihar.
UPSC CSE preparation
Madhopatti has a unique passion for civil services, with many students starting their UPSC CSE preparation right after completing high school. This early start, combined with a clear goal, helps them stay focused and prepare thoroughly for their dream career.
Prominent positions in both central and state govt
Since India’s independence, Madhopatti has produced some of the country’s top IAS officers, many of whom have held prominent positions in both the Central and State governments, including roles in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Dr. Gyanu Mishra (Former ISRO Scientist from Madhopatti
In another remarkable achievement for this quiet village, four siblings from Madhopatti successfully cleared the UPSC CSE, going on to become IAS and IPS officers. The village also boasts of Dr. Gyanu Mishra, a former ISRO scientist, and Janmejay Singh, who has served with the World Bank.
Determination for UPSC
Madhopatti village serves as an inspiration for countless youths preparing for the civil services examination. It proves that success is driven not just by resources, but by determination and consistent effort. With hard work in the right direction, no goal remains out of reach.
