3 / 7

According to media reports, the first person from Madhopatti village to clear the UPSC exam and join the civil services was Indu Prakash Singh, who became an IFS officer in 1952. Three years later, in 1955, Vinay Kumar Singh made history as the village’s first IAS officer after topping the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He later went on to serve as the Chief Secretary of Bihar.