Top 10 future-proof career options for Arts students in 2026: Degrees, skills and salary details

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Why it’s a great career: Digital marketing is one of the fastest-growing industries as businesses increasingly depend on online platforms for branding and sales. Arts students with creativity and communication skills fit naturally into this field.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA in Journalism, English, Media, or any stream Certifications in SEO, social media marketing, Google Ads, or analytics

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹3 LPA – ₹12 LPA

Top Skills Needed: SEO, social media management, content strategy, analytics