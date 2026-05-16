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NewsPhotosTop 10 future-proof career options for Arts students in 2026: Degrees, skills and salary details
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Top 10 future-proof career options for Arts students in 2026: Degrees, skills and salary details

Arts students today have a wide range of future-proof career opportunities beyond traditional fields. With industries focusing on creativity, communication, digital skills, and adaptability, careers in digital marketing, media, psychology, design, hospitality, and public relations are growing rapidly. Here are the top 10 career options for Arts students in 2026, along with the required degrees, skills, and average salary packages.

Updated:May 16, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
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Digital Marketing Specialist

1/10
Digital Marketing Specialist

Why it’s a great career: Digital marketing is one of the fastest-growing industries as businesses increasingly depend on online platforms for branding and sales. Arts students with creativity and communication skills fit naturally into this field.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA in Journalism, English, Media, or any stream Certifications in SEO, social media marketing, Google Ads, or analytics

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹3 LPA – ₹12 LPA

Top Skills Needed: SEO, social media management, content strategy, analytics

 

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Graphic Designer & UI/UX Designer

2/10
Graphic Designer & UI/UX Designer

Why it’s a great career: Brands, apps, and websites require visually appealing designs and user-friendly interfaces, making UI/UX one of the most future-ready creative careers.

Degree/Qualification Required:

Bachelor’s in Fine Arts, Design, or any stream UI/UX or graphic design certification

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹4 LPA – ₹15 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Adobe Photoshop, Figma, Canva, creativity, visual storytelling

 

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Content Writer & Copywriter

3/10
Content Writer & Copywriter

Why it’s a great career: Companies need engaging content for websites, blogs, ads, and social media. Skilled writers are in demand across industries.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA in English, Journalism, Mass Communication, or related fields Content writing certification (optional)

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹3 LPA – ₹10 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Writing, storytelling, SEO, editing, research

 

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Journalist & Media Professional

4/10
Journalist & Media Professional

Why it’s a great career: Digital journalism, podcasts, and multimedia reporting are expanding rapidly in today’s media-driven world.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA in Journalism and Mass Communication Diploma in broadcast or digital media

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹4 LPA – ₹12 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Reporting, communication, research, video production

 

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Psychologist & Mental Health Counsellor

5/10
Psychologist & Mental Health Counsellor

Why it’s a great career: Mental health awareness has created a huge demand for counsellors and psychologists in schools, hospitals, and workplaces.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA/BSc in Psychology MA in Psychology or Counselling

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹4 LPA – ₹18 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Empathy, communication, counselling, analytical thinking

 

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Human Resource (HR) Professional

6/10
Human Resource (HR) Professional

Why it’s a great career: HR professionals manage recruitment, employee relations, and workplace culture, making them essential for every company.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA/BBA MBA or PG Diploma in HR

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹4 LPA – ₹15 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Communication, leadership, recruitment, problem-solving

 

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Public Relations (PR) Specialist

7/10
Public Relations (PR) Specialist

Why it’s a great career: PR professionals help brands maintain a positive image and manage media communication.

Degree/Qualification Required:

BA in Journalism, English, or Mass Communication PR certification (optional)

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹4 LPA – ₹14 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Networking, communication, branding, media handling

 

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Hotel & Hospitality Management Professional

8/10
Hotel & Hospitality Management Professional

Why it’s a great career: Tourism, aviation, luxury hotels, and event industries continue to grow globally.

Degree/Qualification Required:

Bachelor’s in Hotel Management or Hospitality Diploma courses also available

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹3.5 LPA – ₹12 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Customer service, management, communication, teamwork

 

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Event Manager

9/10
Event Manager

Why it’s a great career: From corporate events to weddings and concerts, the event industry offers dynamic opportunities for creative individuals.

Degree/Qualification Required:

Any bachelor’s degree Event management diploma/certification

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹3 LPA – ₹15 LPA

Top Skills Needed: Planning, coordination, budgeting, communication

 

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Civil Services & Government Careers

10/10
Civil Services & Government Careers

Why it’s a great career: Government jobs offer stability, prestige, and opportunities to create social impact.

Degree/Qualification Required:

Any bachelor’s degree UPSC/State PCS preparation

Average Salary Per Annum (India): ₹8 LPA – ₹20 LPA+ (depending on post and benefits)

Top Skills Needed: General knowledge, leadership, analytical thinking, discipline

 

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best career options for arts students after 12th
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