Top-Ranked Private Universities For Engineering In India According To NIRF Ranking 2025

India's private engineering universities have consistently demonstrated excellence in education, research, and industry collaboration. According to the NIRF 2025 rankings, these institutions have emerged as leaders in the field. Scroll down to check the list.
India’s private engineering universities have earned a reputation for delivering high-quality education, fostering innovation, and building strong industry connections. With modern campuses, advanced labs, and a focus on research, these institutions provide students with the skills and exposure needed to thrive in today’s competitive world. According to the NIRF 2025 rankings, the following private universities stand out as some of the best destinations for aspiring engineers.
Birla Institute Of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani
BITS Pilani has been ranked 11th nationally among engineering institutions in India, according to the NIRF 2025 rankings. The institute is renowned for its rigorous academic programs, cutting-edge research, and a strong emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Amrita University is known for its focus on research, innovation, and holistic education. The university offers a wide range of engineering programs and has established strong collaborations with industry leaders to provide students with practical exposure and opportunities for internships and placements.
S.R.M. Institute of Science And Technology
SRM university has consistently ranked among the top private engineering institutions in India. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering and technology, with a focus on research, innovation, and industry collaboration.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
VIT Vellore is recognized for its high academic standards, excellent infrastructure, and strong industry connections. The university offers a variety of engineering programs and is known for its rigorous entrance examination, the VITEEE, which attracts thousands of applicants each year.
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
SOA University offers a variety of engineering programs and is known for its strong academic curriculum, modern infrastructure, and emphasis on research and innovation. The university has established strong industry connections to provide students with opportunities for internships and placements.
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
KIIT University offers a wide range of engineering programs and is known for its strong academic curriculum, modern infrastructure, and emphasis on research and innovation. The university has established strong industry connections to provide students with opportunities for internships and placements.
Manipal Academy
MIT Manipal is part of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and is known for its strong academic programs, modern infrastructure, and emphasis on research and innovation. The institute offers a variety of engineering programs and has established strong industry connections to provide students with opportunities for internships and placements.
