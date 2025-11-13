Meet Saumya Mishra: The IAS Officer Who Didn’t Give Up After Multiple UPSC Failures
Saumya Mishra
The journey to becoming an IAS officer is never easy, and Saumya Mishra’s story stands as a true example of perseverance and determination. A resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Saumya’s path from serving as an SDM in Madihan tehsil to securing the 18th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 is nothing short of inspiring.
Despite facing failure in her first three attempts, she refused to give up on her dream. With consistent effort, guidance, and self-belief, Saumya turned her setbacks into stepping stones and finally achieved the success she had been striving for.
UPSC Success Story — From SDM to IAS
From Unnao to UPSC Glory
A resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Saumya completed her education in Delhi. Her father, Raghavendra Mishra, is a Hindi professor with the Delhi Government, and her mother, Renu Mishra, is a homemaker who stood by her through every challenge.
The Road of Determination
This was Saumya’s fourth UPSC attempt. Despite three earlier failures, she kept striving. While serving as SDM in Madihan tehsil, her hard work finally paid off as she achieved her lifelong dream of becoming an IAS officer.
Earlier Achievements and Setbacks
Before cracking UPSC, Saumya had already proved her potential by securing 2nd rank in PCS 2021. She failed the interview in her second UPSC attempt and the prelims in her third but stayed determined to succeed.
Balancing Work and Studies
Even as an SDM Judicial, Saumya managed to balance her job and preparation. She credited District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan for mentoring and supporting her by giving flexible study hours.
Her Message to Aspirants
Saumya encourages aspirants to stay positive:
“Don’t be disheartened by failure. Learn from your mistakes, stay consistent, and believe in yourself — success will follow.”
From Dreams to Reality
Saumya Mishra’s journey is a beacon of hope for every aspirant. From SDM to IAS, her story proves that with resilience, hard work, and faith, no dream is too big to achieve.
Saumya Mishra’s journey from SDM to IAS proves that true success comes to those who keep moving forward despite repeated failures. Her story is a source of motivation for every UPSC aspirant battling self-doubt and challenges.
With unwavering focus and resilience, Saumya not only fulfilled her dream but also became an inspiration for others to never lose hope. Her words, encouraging aspirants to “learn from mistakes and never stop trying,” echo as a reminder that persistence is the real key to success.
