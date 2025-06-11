UPSC Success Story: This Man Left High-Paying Google Job, Prepared For Civil Services And Became IAS With Record Marks; He Is...
Recruitment exams play a significant role in a student’s academic journey. Among them, the Civil Services Examination is conducted annually to select candidates for prestigious posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Each year, thousands of aspirants appear for this competitive exam, but only a limited number succeed, especially on their first attempt.
Anudeep, a native of Telangana, completed his schooling at Shri Suryoday High School. In 2011, he went on to pursue engineering in Electronics and Instrumentation at BITS Pilani.
While pursuing his engineering degree, Anudeep developed a keen interest in civil services and decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. However, he did not clear the interview stage in his first attempt.
Following this, Anudeep began working at Google as a software engineer. Despite his job, he remained focused on his goal of clearing the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. Relying primarily on self-study and online resources, he took the exam for the first time in 2012. However, he was unable to clear it in his initial attempt.
As per media reports, Anudeep appeared for the UPSC exam again in 2013 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 790. He was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and went on to serve as an Assistant Commissioner in the Customs and Central Excise Department.
Anudeep attempted the UPSC examination again in 2014 and 2015 but faced setbacks both times. However, in 2017, on his fifth attempt and without any formal coaching, he successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, securing the All India Rank 1.
As per his UPSC CSE (Main) 2017 marksheet, IAS Anudeep Durishetty scored 155 in the Essay (Paper-I), 123 in General Studies-I (Paper-II), 123 in General Studies-II (Paper-III), 136 in General Studies-III (Paper-IV), and 95 in General Studies-IV (Paper-V). In total, he secured 1126 marks in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017.
