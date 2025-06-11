Advertisement
NewsPhotosUPSC Success Story: This Man Left High-Paying Google Job, Prepared For Civil Services And Became IAS With Record Marks; He Is...
UPSC Success Story: This Man Left High-Paying Google Job, Prepared For Civil Services And Became IAS With Record Marks; He Is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s premier central recruiting agency responsible for conducting exams like the Civil Services Examination. It selects candidates for prestigious roles such as IAS, IPS, and IFS. The exam process is rigorous, consisting of Preliminary, Mains, and Interview stages. UPSC plays a crucial role in maintaining merit-based recruitment in Indian administration, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and integrity in the selection of government officials.

 

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
UPSC Success Story

UPSC Success Story

Recruitment exams play a significant role in a student’s academic journey. Among them, the Civil Services Examination is conducted annually to select candidates for prestigious posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Each year, thousands of aspirants appear for this competitive exam, but only a limited number succeed, especially on their first attempt.

BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani

Anudeep, a native of Telangana, completed his schooling at Shri Suryoday High School. In 2011, he went on to pursue engineering in Electronics and Instrumentation at BITS Pilani.

Engineering degree

Engineering degree

While pursuing his engineering degree, Anudeep developed a keen interest in civil services and decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. However, he did not clear the interview stage in his first attempt.

Software engineer in Google

Software engineer in Google

Following this, Anudeep began working at Google as a software engineer. Despite his job, he remained focused on his goal of clearing the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. Relying primarily on self-study and online resources, he took the exam for the first time in 2012. However, he was unable to clear it in his initial attempt.

Assistant Commissioner in the Customs and Central Excise Department

Assistant Commissioner in the Customs and Central Excise Department

As per media reports, Anudeep appeared for the UPSC exam again in 2013 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 790. He was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and went on to serve as an Assistant Commissioner in the Customs and Central Excise Department.

UPSC examination AIR

UPSC examination AIR

Anudeep attempted the UPSC examination again in 2014 and 2015 but faced setbacks both times. However, in 2017, on his fifth attempt and without any formal coaching, he successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, securing the All India Rank 1.

UPSC CSE Marks

UPSC CSE Marks

As per his UPSC CSE (Main) 2017 marksheet, IAS Anudeep Durishetty scored 155 in the Essay (Paper-I), 123 in General Studies-I (Paper-II), 123 in General Studies-II (Paper-III), 136 in General Studies-III (Paper-IV), and 95 in General Studies-IV (Paper-V). In total, he secured 1126 marks in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017.

(All images: Instagram/anudeepdurishetty_)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK