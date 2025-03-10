10 Awards That Made 'Laapataa Ladies' the Star of IIFA 2025
"Laapataa Ladies" shone brightly on the cinematic stage, earning acclaim and recognition at a prestigious awards ceremony. With a captivating story, exceptional direction, and stellar performances, the film set new benchmarks in excellence. Here’s a glimpse into the awards it garnered.
Best Picture
"Laapataa Ladies" was celebrated as the best overall production of the year, acknowledging its artistic and storytelling excellence.
Best Direction
Kiran Rao won the award for Best Direction for her exceptional vision and skillful storytelling that brought the film to life.
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Nitanshi Goel was honored for her outstanding performance in the lead role, showcasing remarkable acting talent
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Ravi Kishan was recognized for his impactful and memorable portrayal in a supporting role.
Best Story (Original) in the Popular Category
Biplab Goswami was applauded for creating an original and captivating story that captivated audiences.
Best Music Director
Ram Sampath was celebrated for his remarkable contribution to the film's soulful and memorable soundtrack.
Best Lyrics
Prashant Pandey received recognition for his lyrical brilliance in the song "Sajni," which became a standout piece in the film.
Best Screenplay
Sneha Desai was awarded for crafting a screenplay that effectively brought the story to life on screen.
Best Editing
Jabeen Merchant was celebrated for her seamless editing, which enhanced the overall narrative and impact of the film.
Best Debut (Female)
Pratibha Ranta was recognized for her impressive debut performance, marking the start of a promising career in cinema.
