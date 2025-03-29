Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2879171https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/10-best-bollywood-movies-and-web-series-that-explore-power-corruption-and-socio-political-struggles-2879171
NewsPhotos10 Best Bollywood Movies And Web Series That Explore Power, Corruption, And Socio-Political Struggles
photoDetails

10 Best Bollywood Movies And Web Series That Explore Power, Corruption, And Socio-Political Struggles

Explore the top Indian political movies and web series that showcase power struggles, corruption, and socio-political issues, offering a gripping insight into the world of politics.

 

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Best Indian Political Movies

1/11
Best Indian Political Movies

Indian cinema and web series have delivered some compelling narratives around politics, power struggles, and socio-political issues. Here’s a look at some of the best political dramas that explore corruption, governance, and the dark side of power.

Follow Us

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)

2/11
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix): A gripping crime drama inspired by real events, this series follows an honest cop as he battles a ruthless crime syndicate in West Bengal. The show explores the deep-rooted connection between politics and the underworld, showcasing corruption and power struggles within the system.

Follow Us

The Sabarmati Report (Zee5)

3/11
The Sabarmati Report (Zee5)

The Sabarmati Report (Zee5): This hard-hitting political drama revisits the Sabarmati Express incident, delving into its socio-political ramifications. It sheds light on how the tragic event shaped Indian politics, communal tensions, and legal battles that followed.

Follow Us

Aashram (MX Player)

4/11
Aashram (MX Player)

Aashram (MX Player): This controversial series follows a self-styled godman who manipulates religion for political gain while running an illegal empire. It explores themes of blind faith, corruption, and how powerful figures exploit the masses for their own benefit.

Follow Us

Article 370 (Netflix)

5/11
Article 370 (Netflix)

Article 370 (Netflix): A political thriller based on real events, the film portrays the events leading up to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It provides a gripping look into the strategic decisions, political drama, and intelligence operations behind the historic move.

Follow Us

Bhaukaal (MX Player)

6/11
Bhaukaal (MX Player)

Bhaukaal (MX Player): Inspired by true events, this series follows an upright cop who sets out to dismantle a crime syndicate in Uttar Pradesh. It showcases the nexus between criminals and politicians, offering a thrilling insight into law enforcement’s challenges in India.

Follow Us

Madras Cafe (Netflix)

7/11
Madras Cafe (Netflix)

Madras Cafe (Netflix): This political espionage thriller starring John Abraham revolves around an intelligence officer investigating covert operations linked to the Sri Lankan civil war. It provides a realistic portrayal of international diplomacy, military conflicts, and political conspiracies.

Follow Us

Panchayat (Prime Video)

8/11
Panchayat (Prime Video)

Panchayat (Prime Video): A refreshing take on rural governance, Panchayat follows an engineering graduate who takes up a government job in a village. The series humorously yet realistically explores grassroots politics, bureaucracy, and the struggles of small-town administration.

 

Follow Us

Nayak (Prime Video)

9/11
Nayak (Prime Video)

Nayak (Prime Video): Anil Kapoor stars in this classic political drama where a journalist is challenged to be Chief Minister for a day. The film exposes corruption, inefficiency, and the harsh realities of governance, making it a thought-provoking watch.

Follow Us

Tandav (Prime Video)

10/11
Tandav (Prime Video)

Tandav (Prime Video): A high-stakes political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Tandav delves into the cutthroat world of Indian politics. It showcases backstabbing, power struggles, and corruption within the country’s most influential political families.

Follow Us

Maharani (Sony Liv)

11/11
Maharani (Sony Liv)

Maharani (Sony Liv): Inspired by real-life political events, this series follows the journey of an uneducated housewife who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar. It showcases her struggles against corruption, patriarchal politics, and governance challenges.

All Pics Credits: IMDb

Follow Us
EntertainmentBest Indian Political MoviesPolitical Web Series IndiaKhakee The Bengal ChapterThe Sabarmati Reportaashramarticle 370BhaukaalMadras CafepanchayatNayakTandavGulaalCity of DreamsRajneetiMaharaniSarkarRangbaazSatyagrahaDark 7 WhiteRakta CharitraRaktanchalGarmiIndian Political Dramasbest political thrillersPolitical Crime Series IndiaHindi Political FilmsPolitical Conspiracy Movies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Varma
Happy Birthday Vijay Varma – The Fashion Icon Who Redefined Style With Every Bold Look
camera icon7
title
IPL
Shreyas Iyer To Ishan Kishan: 7 Players Who Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Surya Grahan 2025
Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 Most Affected Zodiac Signs During Surya Grahan 2025 On March 29
camera icon11
title
CSK
From Shane Watson To Josh Hazlewood: Players Who Have Played For Both CSK and RCB - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Eid 2025 Outfits
Eid 2025: 7+ Best Festive Look Served By B-Town Divas
NEWS ON ONE CLICK