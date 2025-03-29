10 Best Bollywood Movies And Web Series That Explore Power, Corruption, And Socio-Political Struggles
Explore the top Indian political movies and web series that showcase power struggles, corruption, and socio-political issues, offering a gripping insight into the world of politics.
Best Indian Political Movies
Indian cinema and web series have delivered some compelling narratives around politics, power struggles, and socio-political issues. Here’s a look at some of the best political dramas that explore corruption, governance, and the dark side of power.
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix): A gripping crime drama inspired by real events, this series follows an honest cop as he battles a ruthless crime syndicate in West Bengal. The show explores the deep-rooted connection between politics and the underworld, showcasing corruption and power struggles within the system.
The Sabarmati Report (Zee5)
The Sabarmati Report (Zee5): This hard-hitting political drama revisits the Sabarmati Express incident, delving into its socio-political ramifications. It sheds light on how the tragic event shaped Indian politics, communal tensions, and legal battles that followed.
Aashram (MX Player)
Aashram (MX Player): This controversial series follows a self-styled godman who manipulates religion for political gain while running an illegal empire. It explores themes of blind faith, corruption, and how powerful figures exploit the masses for their own benefit.
Article 370 (Netflix)
Article 370 (Netflix): A political thriller based on real events, the film portrays the events leading up to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It provides a gripping look into the strategic decisions, political drama, and intelligence operations behind the historic move.
Bhaukaal (MX Player)
Bhaukaal (MX Player): Inspired by true events, this series follows an upright cop who sets out to dismantle a crime syndicate in Uttar Pradesh. It showcases the nexus between criminals and politicians, offering a thrilling insight into law enforcement’s challenges in India.
Madras Cafe (Netflix)
Madras Cafe (Netflix): This political espionage thriller starring John Abraham revolves around an intelligence officer investigating covert operations linked to the Sri Lankan civil war. It provides a realistic portrayal of international diplomacy, military conflicts, and political conspiracies.
Panchayat (Prime Video)
Panchayat (Prime Video): A refreshing take on rural governance, Panchayat follows an engineering graduate who takes up a government job in a village. The series humorously yet realistically explores grassroots politics, bureaucracy, and the struggles of small-town administration.
Nayak (Prime Video)
Nayak (Prime Video): Anil Kapoor stars in this classic political drama where a journalist is challenged to be Chief Minister for a day. The film exposes corruption, inefficiency, and the harsh realities of governance, making it a thought-provoking watch.
Tandav (Prime Video)
Tandav (Prime Video): A high-stakes political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Tandav delves into the cutthroat world of Indian politics. It showcases backstabbing, power struggles, and corruption within the country’s most influential political families.
Maharani (Sony Liv)
Maharani (Sony Liv): Inspired by real-life political events, this series follows the journey of an uneducated housewife who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar. It showcases her struggles against corruption, patriarchal politics, and governance challenges.
