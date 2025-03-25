10 Best Cult Thriller Movies From Bollywood And Hollywood You Must Watch Once: Tumbbad To Se7en
From Hollywood to Bollywood, todya let's take a look at 10 best cult thrillers which you must watch at least once. These movies not only gripped the audiences films with powerful storylines but also kept them on the edge of their seats. From the classic ones like Fight Club, Se7en to Bollywood thrillers like Tumbbad, Kaun?, Ek Hasina Thi - scroll through the thrillers you don't wanna miss:
Tumbbad
Tumbbad redefined the thriller genre, setting new standards with its unique folklore-based storyline. Its intense atmosphere, haunting visuals, and gripping performance by Sohum Shah brought the emotion of greed to life, keeping audiences on edge and delivering goosebumps from start to finish.
The Sixth Sense
The Sixth Sense is a cult thriller known for its eerie atmosphere, masterful storytelling, and unforgettable performances. Haley Joel Osment’s chilling portrayal and Bruce Willis’s restrained intensity, combined with its shocking twist, cemented its place as a cinematic masterpiece.
The Evil Dead
The Evil Dead is a 1983 American independent supernatural horror film written and directed by Sam Raimi (in his feature directorial debut). The film stars Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, Betsy Baker, and Theresa Tilly as five college students vacationing in an isolated cabin in the woods when the unexpected unfolds.
Se7en
Se7en became a thriller classic with its chilling atmosphere, gripping storytelling, and unforgettable performances by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. David Fincher’s masterful direction, the film’s dark themes, and its shocking climax kept audiences on edge, ensuring its lasting impact.
Kaun?
Kaun? is a cult classic thriller known for its gripping storyline and spine-chilling performances. Urmila Matondkar’s haunting act, along with Manoj Bajpayee’s intensity, kept audiences on edge, making it one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable psychological thrillers.
Gupt
Gupt: The Hidden Truth (transl. Secret: The Hidden Truth) is a 1997 action thriller film directed by Rajiv Rai, starring Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala. With its plot based on the novel Good Children Don't Kill (1967) by Louis Thomas[citation needed], it is considered as one of the best thriller films from Hindi Cinema.
Fight Club
Fight Club became a thriller classic with its mind-bending narrative, dark satire, and gripping performances. Its shocking twists, intense action, and psychological depth kept audiences on edge. David Fincher’s direction and Brad Pitt’s iconic role ensured its lasting cult status.
Ek Hasina Thi
Ek Hasina Thi is a cult thriller known for its thrilling storyline and intense performances. Urmila Matondkar’s transformation and Saif Ali Khan’s chilling act kept audiences hooked, delivering a shocking, edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience that still resonates today.
Donnie Darko
Donnie Darko remains a benchmark for sci-fi thrillers with its mind-bending narrative and haunting atmosphere. Jake Gyllenhaal’s mesmerizing performance, combined with the film’s eerie tone and psychological depth, still continues to captivate and intrigue audiences worldwide.
Andhadhun
Andhadhun is a 2018 black comedy crime thriller film co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan. The film tells the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a retired actor.
