4 / 11

In "Queen," Rani (played by Kangana Ranaut) is a Delhi girl from a conservative family who gets dumped by her fiancé just before their wedding. Determined to not let this setback define her, she embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe. Along her journey, Rani discovers her true self, gaining confidence and independence. The movie teaches us that no matter the situation, a woman’s strength lies in her ability to rise above and embrace her journey. Watch this inspiring film on Netflix.