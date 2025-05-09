10 Best Emotional Films To Watch With Your Mom On Mother's Day For A Perfect Long Weekend Binge-List - Mother India To MOM
Mother's Day 2025 Special Films
Mother's Day 2025 Special Films: This year Mother’s Day is on May 11 - the second Sunday of the month. This time, let's scroll through some stories of women who broke the stereotypes in these powerful narratives. Celebrate Mother's Day with your mom and family by the side, watching these binge-worthy films. From iconic Mother India to MOM - a gritty presentation of a mother's will and power - check out all in the list:
Umbarro – ShemarooMe
"Umbarro" (meaning ‘threshold’) is a heartwarming film that follows seven women from different walks of life on their first international trip to London. Directed by Abhishek Shah, the movie explores themes of empowerment, self-discovery, and breaking societal norms. These women face cultural clashes and language barriers, but they find the courage to take a step toward living life on their own terms. The stellar cast includes Tarjanee Bhadla, Vandana Pathak, Suchita Trivedi, Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Deeksha Joshi, Aarjav Trivedi, and Tejal Panchasara. This movie is a must-watch for anyone looking for inspiration. Watch it on ShemarooMe!
Tumhari Sulu – Prime Video
Tumhari Sulu is a feel-good dramedy from 2017 that showcases Vidya Balan at her charming best as Sulochana Dubey, a spirited housewife who unexpectedly finds herself becoming a late-night radio jockey. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film deftly balances humor and heart as Sulu's journey from homemaker to RJ is both empowering and relatable. Supported by Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia, Balan's portrayal of a woman balancing aspirations and familial challenges won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. This uplifting tale of self-discovery is a reminder that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
Queen – JioHotstar
In "Queen," Rani (played by Kangana Ranaut) is a Delhi girl from a conservative family who gets dumped by her fiancé just before their wedding. Determined to not let this setback define her, she embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe. Along her journey, Rani discovers her true self, gaining confidence and independence. The movie teaches us that no matter the situation, a woman’s strength lies in her ability to rise above and embrace her journey. Watch this inspiring film on Netflix.
Paa - Netflix
The film is about the journey of a young boy with a rare genetic condition called Progeria that causes accelerated aging, and his father's efforts to help him cope. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. This movie focuses on a son's perspective on his mother and the challenges they face together.
Mrs. – Zee5
In the web series "Mrs.," directed by Arati Kadav, Richa (played by Sanya Malhotra) is a dancer who struggles with societal expectations and marriage in a traditional Indian family. She faces pressures to conform to patriarchal norms while trying to find her own voice. This series explores how women often balance family expectations with their personal dreams and desires. The talented cast also includes Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, and others. It’s a poignant and enlightening story that everyone should watch.
Mother India - Prime Video
Mother India is a 1957 Indian epic drama film, directed by Mehboob Khan and starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar. A remake of Khan's earlier film Aurat (1940), it's a timeless film that portrays a mother's unwavering love and strength.
Mom - Netflix
Mom is a 2017 crime thriller film directed by Ravi Udyawar, with a screenplay by Girish Kohli. The film stars late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party. The film co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, and Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.
Karan Arjun - ZEE5
Karan Arjun is a 1995 fantasy action thriller film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal parts. The film revolves around the story of the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge. This movie is a classic example of a strong mother-son relationship
Dear Zindagi – Netflix
Dear Zindagi is a heartfelt and insightful coming-of-age drama that follows Kaira, a young cinematographer grappling with emotional turmoil and unresolved childhood wounds. Directed by Gauri Shinde, this film stars Alia Bhatt in a career-defining role alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who plays her charming yet grounded therapist, Dr. Jehangir "Jug". Set between Mumbai and Goa, the story gently unfolds as Kaira confronts fears of abandonment, the pressure to be perfect, and her complicated relationship with love and family. With a soothing score by Amit Trivedi and powerful performances, Dear Zindagi is a warm, thought-provoking exploration of healing, and self-acceptance.
Beta - Prime Video
Beta is a 1992 Hindi drama film, directed by Indra Kumar and written by Naushir Khatau and Kamlesh Pandey. It featured Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani in lead roles. The film is an official remake of the 1987 Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa written and directed by K Bhagyaraj. The story is about Raju, heir to millions, is devoted to his manipulative stepmother who, in turn, exploits his love and simplicity and ploys to extort his wealth.
