10 Bollywood Actors Who Successfully Moved From TV To Films - Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput Among Others

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Actors Who Moved From Television To Bollywood

Actors Who Moved From Television To Bollywood

Bollywood has been an industry that has churned out many substantial actors, and many of its biggest stars owe their initial success to television. Television has been a stepping stone for multiple actors, who progressed through it and made their mark on the big screens. Here's looking at the top actors who started their careers in television and went on to make a big mark in Bollywood. 

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan made his debut with 'Salaam Bombay', and later, he played the role of Lenin in a teleplay on Doordarshan titled 'Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode'. In the serial 'Darr', the legendary actor was cast as a psycho killer, the main antagonist. He also made appearances in shows like 'Star Bestsellers', 'Bhanvar', 'Chanakya', 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and others. Irrfan Khan's first Bollywood lead role came in 2005 with 'Rog', and from thereon, the actor has always delivered remarkable roles, and has also left an international impact.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his television debut with a series named 'Fauji'. He has also made appearances in series like 'Circus', 'Wagle Ki Duniya', and 'Idiot'. It was in 1991 when SRK changed his decision to act in films, and since then, there has been no turning back for the legendary actor. 

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput starred in the television series 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' in 2008, and later he played the lead in the popular series 'Pavitra Rishta'. Later in 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Kai Po Che', which received critical acclaim.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan

Before making an impactful film career, R Madhavan featured in 'Yule Love Story', had a leading role in 'Banegi Apni Baat' in 1993, 'Ghar Jamai' and 'Saaya'. Among making television appearances, R Madhavan also worked as a television anchor in 'Tol Mol Ke Bol'. In 1999, R Madhavan had his breakthrough with Mani Ratnam's Tamil romantic drama 'Alai Payuthey'. Over the decades, R Madhavan made his mark in the South film industry and has expanded his horizon in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan

At the age of 16, Vidya Balan starred in the first season of Ektaa Kapoor's sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. During her initial career, the actress was dropped from multiple films until 2003. Vidya made her debut with the Bengali film 'Bhalo Theko', and subsequently expanded her horizons in Bollywood.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur

Initially, Aditya Roy Kapur starred in a show titled 'Pakao' and also hosted the popular show, 'India's Hottest' till 2008. In 2009, he made his acting debut by playing a supporting role in 'London Dreams'. After starring in 'Action Replayy' and 'Guzaarish', he had his breakthrough with the classic musical romantic film 'Aashiqui 2'.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

In his earlier days, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted the show 'Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann'. He has also worked in MTV shows like 'MTV Fully Faltoo Movies', 'Cheque De India', and 'Jaadoo Ek Baar', and later turned a television host again with 'India's Got Talent' and other shows. In 2012, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with the rom-com 'Vicky Donor'.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy kickstarted her career with Ektaa Kapoor's classic drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', and has continued to be a part of memorable serials like 'Kasturi', and 'Naagin' among others. In 2011, she starred in the Punjabi film 'Hero Hitler in Love', but made her full-fledged Hindi film debut with 'Gold'.

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan gained massive popularity by making her acting debut in the daily soap opera series 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi'. In 2018, she made her feature film debut with 'Pataakha'. Since then she's made careful choices of films like 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', 'Shiddat', 'Angrezi Medium', 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' and more, and also starred in the critically acclaimed series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' and others. 

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam

Between 2008 and 2010, Yami Gautam made her television debut with 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo', and made progress in her career by playing the lead in 'Raajkumar Aaryyan', and 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam'. She made her acting debut as the lead in the 2009 Kannada-language film 'Ullasa Utsaha', and later in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor'.

