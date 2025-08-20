10 Bollywood Celebs Who Dated Their Co-Stars But Never Married Each Other: A Khan, Bachchan & Kapoor - Can You Guess All Names?
10 Bollywood Celebs Who Dated Their Co-Stars But Never Married Each Other: Can you name all? Check out this compilation below and find out some surprising names.
Bollywood Celebs Who Dated Their Co-Stars
Bollywood Celebs Who Dated Their Co-Stars: Today, let's go down the memory lane and recall some stormy and sensational Bollywood affairs which shot to headlines without fail. Back in time, these A-listers were in news for their alleged link-ups. However, today most have moved on and happily married with their respective partners.
Shahid Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra
After Shahid's break-up with Bebo, rumours about Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra dating each other kickstarted. While they never officially confirmed their relationship, speculation about their alleged affair always mad headlines.
Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan
They were the OG couple for the millennials in 2000s. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated from around 2004 to 2007 after meeting on the sets of Fida. However, their relationship ended during the filming of Jab We Met and yet the film became iconic. Today both have moved on and are married to their respective partners with beautiful families of their own.
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif
Who hasn't heard of them being one of the most adorable couples back in time. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for several years, reportedly from the early to late 2000s, but they eventually broke up. Reasons are best known to the duo. They featured in some blockbuster films together like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Partner and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia' among others.
Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's alleged relationship till date remains the most talked about high-profile romance in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their stormy romance rumours began after they starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and the rest was history. However, it turned bitter and the couple reportedly split in 2002 after a lot of controversy around Salman's alleged abusive behaviour.
Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif
The once 'IT' couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for approximately seven years, from 2009 to 2016. After their shocking break-up, the duo remained cordial with each other at public appearances and went on to marry separate partners.
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone
Having entered the industry with their respectiThve debuts in the same year, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone delivered superhit films together and dated for about 2-3 years. The affair started in 2007 and ended in 2009 reportedly.They starred in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.
Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were rumored to be dating in the 1990s. Their relationship reportedly began during the filming of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. However, they too eventually parted ways. They featured in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Dhadkan among other films.
Raveena Tandon-Akshay Kumar
Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were seen as the hot couple of the 90s. They starred in Mohra (1995) and rumours about their link-up began. However, soon the duo parted ways with reasons not known. In 2001, Akki married Twinkle Khanna and in 2004, Raveena tied the knot with Anil Thadani.
Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were briefly engaged in the early 2000s. They dated for sometime before their engagement, which was announced at Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebration in 2002 but was called off in early 2003, with no official reason stated. They did a film titled Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya together.
Sushmita Sen-Randeep Hooda
Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda were allegedly in a relationship in the mid-2000s, reportedly for about three years. The duo met during the filming of 'Karma Aur Holi' and sparks flew. However, the relationship did not last long and soon they headed for a break-up. Today, Randeep is married to actress Lin Laishram, who is from Manipur.
