10 Bollywood Celebs Who Won Over Fans As Child Actors - Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt To Ishaan Khatter Then And Now Striking Pics

10 Bollywood Celebs Who Won Over Fans As Child Actors: Some of the biggest names in Bollywood actually began their showbiz journeys from a very young age. Let's take a look at famous Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ishaan Khatter to Urmila Matondkar and Saiee M Manjrekar, who kick-started their careers as child artists and went on to win fans' hearts with their impressive acting chops.
Urmila Matondkar - Masoom (1983)
Urmila Matondkar’s journey in Bollywood began at a young age when she appeared as a child artist in the critically acclaimed film Masoom (1983). From Rangeela to Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Kaun, she delivered memorable performances.
Sana Saeed- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1997)
Sana played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sana was seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' and received much applause. She is a very active social media user and has millions of fans online.
Saiee M Manjrekar - Kaksparsh (2012)
Promising actress Saiee M Manjrekar made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh, released in 2012. In 2019, she made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3, and since then, there has been no stopping for her!
Kunal Kemmu - Sir (1993)
Kunal Kemmu, one of the most dynamic actors and directors of modern Indian cinema, made his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film, Sir, in 1993. After this, he went on to star as a child artist in films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and others.
Ishaan Khatter - Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005)
Ishaan Khatter made his first screen appearance as a child artist in Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi! in 2005. Besides this, his first commercial success as a male lead came with the romantic drama, Dhadak, in 2018.
Aamir Khan - Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)
Aamir Khan's film journey began as a child in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) and Madhosh (1974). From small appearances to now being one of Bollywood's biggest stars Mr Perfectionist's rise has been phenomenal.
Alia Bhatt - Sangharsh (1999)
Alia Bhatt has repeatedly won hearts since her debut 'Student of the Year' to her latest release 'Jigra'. For the unversed, Alia began her career as a child artist in the 1999 film 'Sangharsh', and played the younger version of Preity Zinta's character. So far, the actress' graph has always seen an upward curve.
Hrithik Roshan - Aasha (1980)
Hrithik first appeared on screen as a child actor in Aasha (1980) and Bhagwan Dada (1986). His debut as a lead actor came in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) which was helmed by dad Rakesh Roshan. His impeccable acting, dancing skills and Greek god looks made Hrithik an overnight sensation.
Fatima Sana Shaikh - Chachi 420 (1997)
Born in 1992, Fatima Sana Shaikh made an appearance as a child artist in the cult classic Chachi 420 in 1997, and later, she was also seen in One 2 Ka 4 in 2001. In 2016, Fatima played the bold Geeta Phogat in Dangal and established herself as a promising actress.
Hansika Motwani - Koi Mil Gya (2003)
Having started her television career with the oh-so-famous Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Hansika Motwani appeared as one of the children named Priya Sharma in Koi Mil Gaya in 2003, a film that has the heart of every kid from the early 2000s!
