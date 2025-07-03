10 Bollywood Celebs Whose Massive Weight Loss And Stunning Body Transformation Broke Internet - In Pics

6 / 11

Filmmaker Karan Johar's drastic weight loss has been a hot topic since last year. On Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, the filmmaker recently clarified that his weight loss was not the result of Ozempic — the drug helps treat type 2 diabetes, and weight loss is its prominent side effect. He said, "I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and 500 workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it. I know I am healthy and lighter and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin… this is the firest time… after 52 years."