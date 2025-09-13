10 Celebrity Favorite Temples To Visit This Festive Season: From Janhvi Kapoor At Tirupati To Sara Ali Khan At Kedarnath – Find Hidden Gems
As the festive season approaches, here’s a curated list of temples that Bollywood celebrities love to visit – perfect to add to your travel bucket list this season.
Janhvi Kapoor – Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple
The Param Sundari actress frequently visits the iconic Tirupati temple to mark special milestones in her life. Janhvi is such a devoted follower of Sri Venkateswara Swamy that she has expressed her wish to get married at the temple.
Ananya Panday – Kale Hanuman Ji Temple
During her shooting schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya made time to visit the revered Kale Hanuman Ji Temple in Jaipur.
Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath Temple
Known for her spiritual side, the Atrangi Re actress calls herself a Mahadev devotee. Sara frequently visits Kedarnath and has also been spotted at Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Rasha Thadani – Nageshwar Temple
Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon, has successfully completed the pilgrimage of all 12 Jyotirlingas with her mother.
Anushka Sharma – Hanuman Garhi Temple
In May 2025, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya, drawing attention from fans and devotees alike.
Tamannaah Bhatia – Maa Kamakhya Temple
The Baahubali star visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.
Rishab Shetty – Kollur Mookambika Temple
The Kantara actor made a spiritual trip to the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi with his wife.
(Source: IANS)
Mrunal Thakur – Jageshwar Dham Temple
The Son of Sardar 2 actress visited Jageshwar Dham Temple in Uttarakhand, a heritage site managed by the Archaeological Survey of India.
Kartik Aaryan – Siddhivinayak Temple
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is often spotted at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, offering prayers to Ganpati before or after the release of his films.
Yami Gautam – Baglamukhi Temple
Yami Gautam and her husband, director Aditya Dhar, were recently seen at the Baglamukhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh.
(Images Source: Instagram)
