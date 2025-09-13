Advertisement
10 Celebrity Favorite Temples To Visit This Festive Season: From Janhvi Kapoor At Tirupati To Sara Ali Khan At Kedarnath – Find Hidden Gems
10 Celebrity Favorite Temples To Visit This Festive Season: From Janhvi Kapoor At Tirupati To Sara Ali Khan At Kedarnath – Find Hidden Gems

As the festive season approaches, here’s a curated list of temples that Bollywood celebrities love to visit – perfect to add to your travel bucket list this season.

Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor – Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

The Param Sundari actress frequently visits the iconic Tirupati temple to mark special milestones in her life. Janhvi is such a devoted follower of Sri Venkateswara Swamy that she has expressed her wish to get married at the temple.

 

Ananya Panday – Kale Hanuman Ji Temple

During her shooting schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya made time to visit the revered Kale Hanuman Ji Temple in Jaipur.

 

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath Temple

Known for her spiritual side, the Atrangi Re actress calls herself a Mahadev devotee. Sara frequently visits Kedarnath and has also been spotted at Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Rasha Thadani – Nageshwar Temple

Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon, has successfully completed the pilgrimage of all 12 Jyotirlingas with her mother.

Anushka Sharma – Hanuman Garhi Temple

In May 2025, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya, drawing attention from fans and devotees alike.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia – Maa Kamakhya Temple

The Baahubali star visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

Rishab Shetty – Kollur Mookambika Temple

The Kantara actor made a spiritual trip to the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi with his wife.

(Source: IANS)

Mrunal Thakur – Jageshwar Dham Temple

The Son of Sardar 2 actress visited Jageshwar Dham Temple in Uttarakhand, a heritage site managed by the Archaeological Survey of India.

 

Kartik Aaryan – Siddhivinayak Temple

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is often spotted at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, offering prayers to Ganpati before or after the release of his films.

Yami Gautam – Baglamukhi Temple

Yami Gautam and her husband, director Aditya Dhar, were recently seen at the Baglamukhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

(Images Source: Instagram)

