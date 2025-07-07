10 Famous Celebs And Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations For Film Roles: Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda To Chris Hemsworth - In Pics
9 Famous Celebs And Their Jaw-Dropping Body Transformations For Film Roles: From Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda to Chris Hemsworth, here’s a look at actors who have undergone transformations for their films!
Jaw-dropping transformations of actors: Making a character come alive on the big screens is not that easy. Many of these celebs have taken extra efforts to nail the characters they portray on-screen. Whether it's mentally, emotionally, or physically, actors constantly challenge themselves to transform for their roles. From losing or gaining weight to getting a new haircut, some actor transformations are truly shocking. So, let’s take a look at some actors who have undergone extreme transformations for their films.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda shaped his physic to match the role which required a sudden weight loss as he shot down his body fat ratio to nothing more than 10% for 2016 film Sarbjit. From a low calorie diet to a muscle and fat loss routine Randeep took it all up to him. He again shocked fans with he underwent a drastic transformation for his latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ where he lost over 18 kilos.
Vijay Deverakonda
The heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is known for his on-screen charm. But for his upcoming film Kingdom, the actor adopted a buzz cut and has maintained it consistently. While he's brought the buzz cut trend back in style, it's impressive how long he has retained the look just to stay immersed in the character for months.
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston personally transformed himself to embody Loki’s signature look in both seasons of the Loki series. Naturally a lighter, curly blonde, he dyed his hair a darker shade and grew it out, using gel to create the iconic, layered, and slightly spiky 'Christmas tree' style. This look not only defined Loki visually but also mirrored the character’s evolution and maturity.
Shahid Kapoor
For Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor achieved a ripped, lean body with six-pack abs. Later, for Kabir Singh, he had to portray a journey from a college boy to an alcohol addict, which required him to gain 8 kg and then lose 14 kg, all within a few months. It’s a testament to his discipline and dedication.
Joey King
Joey King shaved her head for her role in the Hulu series 'The Act', where she portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Known for her long hair, she went completely bald not just once but multiple times for different projects. Her fearless transformation speaks volumes about her dedication to her craft.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan has always been a fitness icon, and he’s continuing that legacy with WAR 2. Known for his stunning physicality in WAR, Hrithik has once again amazed fans by undergoing a major weight loss for the sequel, proving his commitment to every role.
Daniel Radcliffe
For his role as Igor in Victor Frankenstein, Daniel Radcliffe went through a notable hair transformation. He wore hair extensions to match the character’s distinctive look — a process he found stressful and time-consuming, but crucial for authenticity.
Chris Hemsworth
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth took on a diet program called "Lost At Sea" for his film In the Heart of the Sea. He lost a shocking amount of weight, transforming from his usual muscular build to a much leaner frame. The transformation was extreme and showed a different side of his commitment to acting.
Anne Hathaway
The incredible Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway had to drop 25 pounds for Les Miserables and she nailed it. The actress even won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar award for her part. She tole People in an interview, "I'd lost an unhealthy amount of weight in two weeks. ... I didn't know anything about nutrition. I taxed my body, and my brain bore the brunt of it for a while. I just felt very anxious and very lost at that time."
Aamir Khan
Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan underwent a remarkable transformation for Dangal. He not only lost weight and achieved a well-chiseled physique but also gained weight drastically to portray the older version of his character. It’s truly commendable how he went through two completely different physical transformations for a single role, pushing his body to its limits.
