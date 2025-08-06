10 Films With Unreliable Narrators That Will Keep You Guessing Until The Very End

1 / 12

There’s something endlessly fascinating about films that take away the comfort of the conclusive truth from the viewers. The perfect way to pull this off is through an unreliable narrator, someone who cannot be trusted, one whose credibility is compromised. When this happens, each revelation becomes a riddle and each memory a doubt.

These ten films masterfully blur the line between reality and illusion, plagued with unpredictable twists and turns, leaving you questioning everything even everything after the credits roll.