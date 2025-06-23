10 Fresh Bollywood Pairings Set To Sizzle In 2025: Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur - In Pics

6 / 11

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to bring a musical romance to the big screen with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The teaser and the recently released song have offered glimpses into a heartfelt, free-spirited love story, amplified by Vishal Mishra’s soulful score. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla. It is set to release in theatres on 11th July.