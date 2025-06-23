10 Fresh Bollywood Pairings Set To Sizzle In 2025: Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur - In Pics
10 Fresh Bollywood Pairings Set To Sizzle In 2025: From Lakshya-Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina-Sharvari to Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor - these new reel couples promise to deliver entertaining cinematic experiences across genres. Here’s a look at 10 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz
10 New Fresh Bollywood Pairings Of 2025
New Fresh Bollywood Pairings Of 2025: Bollywood is all set to witness some fresh new on-screen pairings with great storytelling. These couples promise to deliver entertaining cinematic experiences across genres. Here’s a look at TOP 10 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz:
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela will hit the screens on Diwali.
Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will appear together in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino. This anthology film comprises four heartwarming stories about contemporary couples, and fans are looking forward to seeing Aditya and Sara’s on-screen chemistry. Sara and Aditya’s pairing explores connection and conflict in today’s fast-paced world.
Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor
Shashank Khaitan’s signature romance is back—with drama, colour, and old-school charm. Varun and Janhvi are bringing the magic of filmi love in full swing with 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.
Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Bollywood actors Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are starring together in 'Dhadak 2', a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar.
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to bring a musical romance to the big screen with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The teaser and the recently released song have offered glimpses into a heartfelt, free-spirited love story, amplified by Vishal Mishra’s soulful score. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla. It is set to release in theatres on 11th July.
Vedang Raina and Sharvari
After making waves in The Archies and Munjya respectively, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will now star in a period love story helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The yet-to-be-titled project promises an emotionally rich narrative, showcasing both actors in refreshing new avatars.
Lakshya and Ananya Panday
Kill actor Lakshya teams up with Ananya Panday for a breezy rom-com titled Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film explores passionate love with a touch of madness and intensity. The first-look poster already exudes cuteness and chemistry. Chand Mera Dil is slated for release later this year.
Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda
Backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in a high-voltage romantic drama. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s teaser and music have already created significant pre-release excitement. Saiyaara hits cinemas on July 18, 2025, globally.
Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia
Agastya Nanda stars opposite Simar Bhatia in Ikkis, a war biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the 1971 India-Pakistan war and promises a gripping narrative with emotional depth and patriotic fervor.
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani pair up for Laikey Laikaa, a romantic drama that explores chaos and calm in equal measure. The recent announcement poster left fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry. The film is slated for a Summer 2026 theatrical release.
Trending Photos