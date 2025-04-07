10 Indian Actresses Who Took Martial Arts Training For Films: Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Samantha, Disha Patani To Radhikka Madan
10 Indian Actresses Who Took Martial Arts Training For Films: Here's looking at the top actresses who've showcased their unmatched strength through martial arts on screens.
Indian Actresses Who Are Trained In Martial Arts
Indian Actresses Who Are Trained In Martial Arts: In the competitive age of perfection, actors need to excel in their art form. While we usually see actresses in glamourous looks, at times when they perform high-octane action roles, the stars are bound to learn the techniques. Today, let's take a look at 10 actresses who have trained in martial art form for their film roles:
Disha Patani
In Yodha, Disha Patani performed action sequences on her own, including hand-to-hand combat with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actress, who is passionate about martial arts, includes kickboxing in her everyday fitness routine and often leaves her fans impressed with her fighting skills.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
In Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned everyone by taking on the big guys through martial arts skills. Beyond the complex form, the actress raised the stakes by learning the basics of Krav Maga, techniques from aikido, boxing, judo, karate, and wrestling too.
Radhikka Madan
For Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Radhikka Madan performed a new form of martial art 'Jeet Kune Do' for multiple action sequences to make it look real and authentic. She also practiced martial arts forms with self-defense experts on sets. It was the first time when Radhikka performed heavy-duty action scenes on the screens, and demonstrated her ability to push the boundaries beyond glamour.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka excelled in her chase scenes and hand-to-hand combat with the goons in Don. She delivered in her action scenes, undergoing tough training to achieve perfection. Also, she underwent rigorous training for her international series Quantico which got her global fame. She also had to undergo some serious martial arts training for her film 'Drona.' Gatka experts were reportedly flown to Mumbai to teach her the skill.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
The gorgeous beauty with a stunning smile who is known for her superlative dancing skill is trained in Taekwondo. She received additional training in Shaolin Kung Fu for the film 'Gulaab Gang'. She along with her husband Shriram Nene and their sons, took Taekwondo classes, bagging orange belts. She also has experience with Pekiti-Tirsia Kali and Shaolin Chin Na reportedly.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif left everyone mighty impressed with her power-packed outing in Tiger Zinda Hai, wherein she showcased her impeccable martial arts skills during the hamam sequence. Her stills and physicality received immense recognition and left audiences hailing her unmatched prowess.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness enthusiast. She received the training of South Indian martial arts form of Kalaripayattu, for her film.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone impressed everyone with her action sequences in Pathaan. She learned a deadly Japanese martial arts form 'Jujutsu' to pull off some brutal action sequences in the film.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai trained in karate at the Japan Shit-Ryu Karate school in India, where she performed and learnt the art form to master the ancient skill while prepping for her role in the 2010 Tamil science-fiction film Robot, co-starring Rajnikanth.
Adah Sharma
Actress Adah Sharma is a skilled martial artist. She performed her stunts in 'Commando 3', where she was paired opposite her fellow martial arts enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal.
Trending Photos