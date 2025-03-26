10 Most Beautiful Women In The World: Only Indian Actress In List Is 39, Has An Estimated Net Worth Rs 500 Cr, She Is...
Who is the most beautiful woman in the world? We too wanna find out about the divas who are ruling in this list by an expert. Aesthetic expert Dr Julian De Silva at the London Facial Plastic Surgery Centre explained the Golden Ratio, which is considered to be the ultimate standard of evaluating beauty. While as per him Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Kraven the Hunter fame has been placed at the No. 1 spot in the 'World's 10 Most Handsome Men list' with a score of 93.04 per cent, when it comes to actresses, he puts Jodie Comer with 94.52 per cent. He had unveiled the list of celebrities with the highest golden ratio scores in 2023. Let's find out which Indian beauty has managed to grab a spot in this most-talked about list:
Jodie Comer - 94.52%
Jodie Marie Comer began her career in an episode of The Royal Today in 2008. Comer played sociopathic assassin Villanelle in the BBC America spy thriller television series Killing Eve, winning a BAFTA Television Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. She also won BAFTA Television Award for television film Help (2021).
Zendaya - 94.37%
Zendaya is an American actress and singer. Her accolades include two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In 2022, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Bella Hadid - 94.35%
Isabella Khair Hadid is an American model, who has made 35 appearances on international Vogue covers. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list in 2023.
Beyoncé - 92.44%
Beyoncé is an American singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 200 million records.
Ariana Grande - 91.81%
Ariana Grande-Butera is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Grande is known for her four-octave vocal range, which extends into the whistle register.
Taylor Swift - 91.64%
Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer-songwriter known for her autobiographical songwriting, artistic versatility, and cultural impact. She is the highest-grossing touring artist and the richest female musician, and the first billionaire with music as the primary source of income.
Jourdan Dunn - 91.39%
Jourdan Sherise Dunn is a British model. In February 2008, she was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in over a decade
Kim Kardashian - 91.28%
Kimberly is a socialite, reality star and businesswoman. She rose to fame with her reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Deepika Padukone - 91.22%
Deepika Padukone is India's highest-paid actress and is a recipeient of several awards and honours. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and awarded her the Time100 Impact Award in 2022. According to The Times of India, MoneyControl and publicly available data, the actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore.
HoYeon Jung - 89.63%
Jung Ho-yeon is a South Korean fashion model and actress. She was a Louis Vuitton exclusive in 2016, and became a global ambassador for the brand in 2021. Jung made her acting debut in 2021 with Netflix series Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok, which brought her worldwide attention.
