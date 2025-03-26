10 Most Beautiful Women In The World: Only Indian Actress In List Is 39, Has An Estimated Net Worth Rs 500 Cr, She Is...

1 / 11

Who is the most beautiful woman in the world? We too wanna find out about the divas who are ruling in this list by an expert. Aesthetic expert Dr Julian De Silva at the London Facial Plastic Surgery Centre explained the Golden Ratio, which is considered to be the ultimate standard of evaluating beauty. While as per him Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Kraven the Hunter fame has been placed at the No. 1 spot in the 'World's 10 Most Handsome Men list' with a score of 93.04 per cent, when it comes to actresses, he puts Jodie Comer with 94.52 per cent. He had unveiled the list of celebrities with the highest golden ratio scores in 2023. Let's find out which Indian beauty has managed to grab a spot in this most-talked about list: