Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924498https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/10-most-bizarre-superstitions-in-india-we-bet-you-heard-of-at-least-once-black-cat-crossing-to-broken-mirrors-bringing-bad-luck-check-list-2924498
NewsPhotos10 Most Bizarre Superstitions In India We Bet You Heard Of At Least Once: Black Cat Crossing To Broken Mirrors Bringing Bad Luck - Check list
photoDetails

10 Most Bizarre Superstitions In India We Bet You Heard Of At Least Once: Black Cat Crossing To Broken Mirrors Bringing Bad Luck - Check list

Common Superstitions in India: The list has some of the most common and heard of bizarre superstitions which some people believe in. However, it's high time logic takes over fear. 

 

 

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Most Bizarre Superstitions in India

1/12
Most Bizarre Superstitions in India

Superstition is one big word which we encounter almost every day in our lives, in some way or the other. Whether it's starting a new venture or buying a new property, desi people believe in a few superstitions that might fog your mind over logic more often than not. However, with generation-next questioning existing norms, it seems like the day is not far off when society will take the leap of faith and move over preconceived notions and superstitions. 

(Note: Zee News doesn't promote any of the superstitions mentioned otherwise. This is a compilation of some beliefs that have existed for a long time. Readers' discretion is advised.)

Follow Us

Is your eye twitching?

2/12
Is your eye twitching?

So, here comes the gender-bender thing. The right eye twitching brings good luck for men, while a twitching left eye brings good news for women. We are NOT saying this, woof!

Follow Us

You should not sweep the house after sunset

3/12
You should not sweep the house after sunset

Desi households will never allow sweeping of floors after sunset. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits during the evening time and if one sweeps, it will drive her away. Well, lips are sealed!

Follow Us

Do not cut your hair and nails after Sunset!

4/12
Do not cut your hair and nails after Sunset!

Yes, often we have been told this. Cutting nails and hair after sunset is considered unlucky and inauspicious. Also, some believe that cutting nails and hair on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday brings bad luck.

Follow Us

Lemon and Chillies to ward off evil

5/12
Lemon and Chillies to ward off evil

This remains one of the most practised superstitions we have seen daily. Most shopkeepers hang lemon chillies outside their stores to keep the buri nazar away!

Follow Us

Keeping knives under your pillow

6/12
Keeping knives under your pillow

Those who get nightmares or often see bad dreams are told by many to keep a knife (iron knife) under the pillow or bed - as it drives away negative thoughts. 

Follow Us

Itchy palms will bring money

7/12
Itchy palms will bring money

Many believe that if you are having an itchy left palm it brings money whereas an itchy right palm means you have to shell out money. So, don't be too happy, right?

Follow Us

Rs 1 added to gift money is auspicious

8/12
Rs 1 added to gift money is auspicious

You all must have noticed how Indians always give shagun ka lifafa (gift envelope) with a Rs 1 or coin added to it. Wonder why? Well, it is believed that adding a Rs 1 or coin in the envelope with money gifted brings good luck.

Follow Us

Eating curd before stepping out for work

9/12
Eating curd before stepping out for work

Well, it is believed that eating curd mixed with a little sugar brings good luck if you are going for an important work or task. You won't mind if you are a dairy lover!

Follow Us

Broken mirror brings bad luck

10/12
Broken mirror brings bad luck

Surprisingly, this one comes not from India but from ancient Rome, where it was believed that breaking mirrors can bring 7 years of bad luck. Now, in India also some believe that if there is a broken mirror item, it should be thrown away from the house. 

Follow Us

If a black cat crosses your road, it brings bad luck?

11/12
If a black cat crosses your road, it brings bad luck?

Well, we all have heard this theory from our elders, isn't it? But, what's the logic behind this? Nobody knows. People in the West also believe that if a black cat crosses your way, your impending task or work might get cancelled or delayed. But, come on guys, seriously?

Follow Us

Putting a black kohl mark on baby' forehead

12/12
Putting a black kohl mark on baby' forehead

Our mothers and grandmoms have indeed followed this one, at least. In India, desis believe that applying a little black mark on a newborn or toddler's forehead with a kajal (kohl) wards off evil. It protects him/her from buri nazar! 

Follow Us
Most Bizarre Superstitions In IndiaSuperstitions in IndiaIndian superstitionsEvil Eyebad omen10 Superstitions in Indiaitchy palmblack cat crossingbizarre beliefs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Wimbledon
Top 7 Players To Win Most Wimbledon Titles In Men's Singles In Open Era: Roger Federer To Novak Djokovic; Check All Legendary Names
camera icon8
title
Jeff Bezos Wedding
Kim Kardashian To Natasha Poonawalla: Who Wore What At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding; Check Jaw-Dropping Looks
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Indian Batters With Most Test Centuries In England: Rahul Dravid Leads, Rishabh Pant Follows, Sachin Tendulkar At...
camera icon7
title
Top 7 Bollywood Movies With Most Songs
Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks
camera icon10
title
snake-eating birds
Sky Vs Serpent: Meet The 10 Birds Of World That Hunt And Eat Snakes Like Pros
NEWS ON ONE CLICK