10 Most Bizarre Superstitions In India We Bet You Heard Of At Least Once: Black Cat Crossing To Broken Mirrors Bringing Bad Luck - Check list

Superstition is one big word which we encounter almost every day in our lives, in some way or the other. Whether it's starting a new venture or buying a new property, desi people believe in a few superstitions that might fog your mind over logic more often than not. However, with generation-next questioning existing norms, it seems like the day is not far off when society will take the leap of faith and move over preconceived notions and superstitions.
(Note: Zee News doesn't promote any of the superstitions mentioned otherwise. This is a compilation of some beliefs that have existed for a long time. Readers' discretion is advised.)
Is your eye twitching?
So, here comes the gender-bender thing. The right eye twitching brings good luck for men, while a twitching left eye brings good news for women. We are NOT saying this, woof!
You should not sweep the house after sunset
Desi households will never allow sweeping of floors after sunset. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits during the evening time and if one sweeps, it will drive her away. Well, lips are sealed!
Do not cut your hair and nails after Sunset!
Yes, often we have been told this. Cutting nails and hair after sunset is considered unlucky and inauspicious. Also, some believe that cutting nails and hair on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday brings bad luck.
Lemon and Chillies to ward off evil
This remains one of the most practised superstitions we have seen daily. Most shopkeepers hang lemon chillies outside their stores to keep the buri nazar away!
Keeping knives under your pillow
Those who get nightmares or often see bad dreams are told by many to keep a knife (iron knife) under the pillow or bed - as it drives away negative thoughts.
Itchy palms will bring money
Many believe that if you are having an itchy left palm it brings money whereas an itchy right palm means you have to shell out money. So, don't be too happy, right?
Rs 1 added to gift money is auspicious
You all must have noticed how Indians always give shagun ka lifafa (gift envelope) with a Rs 1 or coin added to it. Wonder why? Well, it is believed that adding a Rs 1 or coin in the envelope with money gifted brings good luck.
Eating curd before stepping out for work
Well, it is believed that eating curd mixed with a little sugar brings good luck if you are going for an important work or task. You won't mind if you are a dairy lover!
Broken mirror brings bad luck
Surprisingly, this one comes not from India but from ancient Rome, where it was believed that breaking mirrors can bring 7 years of bad luck. Now, in India also some believe that if there is a broken mirror item, it should be thrown away from the house.
If a black cat crosses your road, it brings bad luck?
Well, we all have heard this theory from our elders, isn't it? But, what's the logic behind this? Nobody knows. People in the West also believe that if a black cat crosses your way, your impending task or work might get cancelled or delayed. But, come on guys, seriously?
Putting a black kohl mark on baby' forehead
Our mothers and grandmoms have indeed followed this one, at least. In India, desis believe that applying a little black mark on a newborn or toddler's forehead with a kajal (kohl) wards off evil. It protects him/her from buri nazar!
