10 most popular movies & Tv shows of Kim Seon-ho on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTTs; From Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, The Childe, to Can This Love Be Translated

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1. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha blew up globally for a good reason. If there’s one show you absolutely have to watch, it’s this one. In this series, Kim Seon-ho plays Chief Hong, the ultimate Mr Fix-It in a gorgeous little seaside village. He’s super friendly, helps literally everyone with odd jobs, and naturally ends up clashing with a snobby city dentist who just moved to town. The chemistry is off the charts, and the whole vibe is basically a warm, cozy hug that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

You can watch Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix.