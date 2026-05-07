10 most popular movies & Tv shows of Kim Seon-ho on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTTs; From Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, The Childe, to Can This Love Be Translated
Happy birthday Kim Seon-ho: The charming 'dimpled king' is celebrating his birthday today, May 8, 2026. From romance, comedy, to intense action, and suspense, here is a curated list of his most popular movies & Tv shows that are definitely binge-watch worthy!
Kim Seon-ho movies & Tv shows
Today, May 8th, is a big day for K-drama fans because the dimpled king himself, Kim Seon-ho, is celebrating his birthday! Born in 1986, the guy just has this magic ability to make you smile the second he pops up on screen. He actually started out doing stage plays before jumping into TV, and honestly, we're so lucky he made the switch. Whether he's making us laugh until it hurts or crying our eyes out, he always nails the part. These days, his brand-new Netflix series, 'Can This Love Be Translated?' is all the hype over social media. So, to celebrate his special day, we have put together a list of his top 10 shows and movies. Grab some snacks and find a cozy spot, because you're definitely going to want to binge-watch these.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)
1. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha blew up globally for a good reason. If there’s one show you absolutely have to watch, it’s this one. In this series, Kim Seon-ho plays Chief Hong, the ultimate Mr Fix-It in a gorgeous little seaside village. He’s super friendly, helps literally everyone with odd jobs, and naturally ends up clashing with a snobby city dentist who just moved to town. The chemistry is off the charts, and the whole vibe is basically a warm, cozy hug that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.
You can watch Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix.
Start-Up (2020)
2. Start-Up (2020)
Start-Up is the drama that gave the entire internet massive "Second Lead Syndrome." Fans still call Kim Seon-ho "Good Boy" because of his role here. He plays Han Ji-pyeong, a wealthy tech investor who acts super intimidating but is secretly a huge softie with a heartbreaking past. Honestly, almost everyone watching was screaming for the female lead to pick him instead. His acting here is just top-tier and really put him on the map.
You can watch 'Start-Up' on Netflix.
Can This Love Be Translated?
3. Can This Love Be Translated? (2026)
'Can This Love Be Translated?' is his newest project and it is easily K-drama fans' cureent obsession. Seon-ho plays a genius translator who speaks a bunch of languages and likes his life neat, quiet, and perfectly organized. But then he gets hired to work for a crazy-famous actress who is basically a walking hurricane. Watching the two of them try to figure each other out is hilarious. It’s a super fun rom-com that totally hits the spot if you need a good laugh.
You can watch 'Can This Love Be Translated?' on Netflix
The Childe (2023)
4. The Childe (2023)
'The Childe' with literally give you chills! Throw away the sweet boyfriend image because here, Seon-ho plays a terrifying, constantly smiling assassin known as the Nobleman. He spends the movie hunting down a desperate young boxer in a really intense game of cat and mouse. It’s packed with action, the suits are incredibly sharp, and he brings this weirdly charming but creepy vibe to the bad guy role. It’s a wild, fast-paced ride.
You can watch 'The Childe' on Amazon Prime Video
Welcome to Waikiki 2 (2019)
5. Welcome to Waikiki 2 (2019)
If you just want to turn off your brain and laugh until your stomach hurts, watch this right now. It’s about a bunch of broke friends trying to run a failing guesthouse without going bankrupt. Seon-ho plays a washed-up singer who is constantly getting into the most embarrassing, ridiculous situations possible. His comic timing is absolute perfection, and you'll get to see a totally goofy, unbothered side of him here.
You can watch 'Welcome to Waikiki 2' on Viki
100 Days My Prince (2018)
6. 100 Days My Prince (2018)
This one is a historical drama, and yes, Kim Seon-ho looks amazing in the traditional outfits. The main plot is about a prince who loses his memory, but Seon-ho easily steals every scene he's in as the smart, loyal advisor to the king. He has a special condition where he he can't recall any faces, except, obviously for the girl he’s secretly in love with. It blends romance, tense palace drama, and light comedy really well.
You can watch '100 Days My Prince' on Netflix / Viki
When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
7. When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
Bring some tissues for this one. Set way back in the 1950s, this is a beautiful, slow-burn emotional story. He plays a local artist who paints the huge, old-school movie posters for a town theater, and he ends up deeply connected to the main girl's life over several decades. It’s not a fast-paced show; it’s a really touching, serious drama that proves he doesn't need to say much to make you feel everything.
You can watch 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' on Netflix
Catch the Ghost (2019)
8. Catch the Ghost (2019)
This is a super fun mix of solving crimes and romantic comedy. He stars as an uptight subway cop who loves following the rules, doing paperwork, and avoiding danger. Enter his new rookie partner, who is the exact opposite and rushes headfirst into trouble every single time. Seeing him stress out while trying to keep her safe makes for some really funny moments, but the subway mysteries are actually pretty gripping too.
You can watch 'Catch the Ghost' on Viki
The Tyrant (2024)
9. The Tyrant (2024)
This is another one for the heavy action fans. It’s a gritty, dark spy series centered around a stolen top-secret bioweapon. He plays the ruthless director of an intelligence agency, and he does not play nice at all. The tension is crazy high, and the episodes are full of dark secrets and brutal fights. If you liked him as the villain in The Childe, you’ll eat up this intense thriller.
You can watch 'The Tyrant' on Disney+ Hotstar
You Drive Me Crazy
10. You Drive Me Crazy (2018)
Need something you can finish in one lazy afternoon? This is a tiny, two-episode drama that hits right in the feels. It plays on the classic "friends-to-lovers" trope. He plays a painter, and the story kicks off when he and his longtime best friend accidentally cross the line. Watching them panic and figure out what it means for their friendship is so relatable, messy, and cute.
You can watch 'You Drive Me Crazy' on Viki
Pic credits: IMDb
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