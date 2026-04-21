10 most scary Bollywood horror films of all time: From Raat, Veerana to Tumbbad - Have you seen these spine-chilling supernatural flicks yet?

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1920

1920 is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film released in 2008, with a background set in the year 1920 - starring debutant actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor where the wife gets possessed by an evil spirit. Loosely inspired by the 1973 American horror film The Exorcist, it is the first installment of the 1920 film series, which was a commercial success.