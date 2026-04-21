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NewsPhotos10 most scary Bollywood horror films of all time: From Raat, Veerana to Tumbbad - Have you seen these spine-chilling supernatural flicks yet?
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10 most scary Bollywood horror films of all time: From Raat, Veerana to Tumbbad - Have you seen these spine-chilling supernatural flicks yet?

10 most scary Bollywood horror films of all time: From Raat, Veerana to Tumbbad - Grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these spine-chilling supernatural flicks! 

 

Updated:Apr 21, 2026, 07:31 AM IST
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Scariest Bollywood horror films

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Scariest Bollywood horror films

Scariest Bollywood horror films: If horror is your go-to genre, then let's take you down the memory lane today. Check out the compilation of these 10 scariest Hindi horror films of all time: From Raat, Bhoot Veerana to Purana Mandir and Tumbbad among others - the list is here. Grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these spine-chilling supernatural flicks! 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Veerana

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Veerana

Veerana

Veerana is an epic 1988 erotic supernatural horror film directed by Shyam and Tulsi Ramsay, credited as the Ramsay Brothers. It stars Jasmin Dhunna as a young girl who gets possessed by the spirit of a dead witch, turning her into a bloodthirsty creature who seduces and kills men. 

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Vaastu Shastra

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Vaastu Shastra

Vaastu Shastra

Vaastu Shastra is a 2004 horror film produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Saurab Usha Narang. It features Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Sushmita Sen, and JD Chakravarthy. It is loosely based on the 1980 film The Shining by Stanley Kubrick, as well as inspired by the South East Asian films Ju-On: The Grudge and Acacia.

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Tumbbad

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Tumbbad

Tumbbad

Tumbbad is a period folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi. It is written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Barve, and Anand Gandhi. It stars Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, and follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

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Raaz

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Raaz

Raaz

Raaz is a 2002 supernatural horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film stars Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in lead roles, with Malini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. The film is an unofficial adaptation of the American film What Lies Beneath (2000).

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Raat

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Raat

Raat

Ram Gopal Varma was a maverick who made some classics back in 1990s. Raat is a supernatural horror-drama film written and directed by RGV which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages respectively. The 1992 film features Revathi in the lead role. 

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Purana Mandir

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Purana Mandir

Purana Mandir

Purana Mandir released in 1984 and this horror film is directed by the Ramsay brothers (Tusli Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay) and produced by Kanta Ramsay. It is one of the iconic horror movies by Ramsay brothers which every 90s kid has watched at least once.

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Purani Haveli

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Purani Haveli

Purani Haveli

This 1989 horror flick by Ramsay brothers (Tulsi and Shyam Ramsay) also remains one of the widely-watched Hindi supernatural flick. It features an ensemble cast including Deepak Parashar, Amita Nangia, Neelam Mehra, Vijay Arora, Tej Sapru, Satish Shah, Manik Irani and  Shehzad Khan among others.

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Bulbbul

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Bulbbul

Bulbbul 

Bulbbul is a period horror film written and directed by Anvita Dutt. The 2020 film starred Tripti Dimri in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency, the film revolves around a child bride and her journey from innocence to strength. 

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Bhoot

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Bhoot

Bhoot

Bhoot is a supernatural horror film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The 2003 release features Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan(in a cameo) and Tanuja. It is the second horror film made by Ram Gopal Verma after Raat. The film was later dubbed in Telugu as 12 Va Anthasthu and remade in Tamil as Shock.

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1920

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1920

1920

1920 is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film released in 2008, with a background set in the year 1920 - starring debutant actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who move into a haunted manor where the wife gets possessed by an evil spirit. Loosely inspired by the 1973 American horror film The Exorcist, it is the first installment of the 1920 film series, which was a commercial success.

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