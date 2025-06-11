Advertisement
10 Must-Watch Motivational Bollywood Movies That Will Change Your Life If You’re Struggling to Achieve Your Goals

Jobs, career, and being an adult can feel overwhelming. If you’re struggling with dissatisfaction in your career or feel like you’re losing yourself in the chaos of daily life, you’re not alone. Sometimes, all it takes is the right movie to reignite your motivation and remind you of your passion.
Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Swades (2004)

Swades (2004)

When talking about motivational movies, Swades is a timeless classic. The story follows Mohan, a NASA engineer who returns to India in search of his childhood nanny. What begins as a personal journey transforms into a mission to bring change in a rural village. Its simplicity, soulful storytelling, and message of giving back have made it a lasting inspiration.

 

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

This Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer blends humour with heart. Munna, a gangster, pretends to be a Gandhian to win the love of a radio jockey (Vidya Balan), but ends up genuinely transforming. With its message of non-violence and kindness (Gandhigiri), this movie leaves a deep emotional impact.

 

Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha (2015)

“If no one gets me, an Imtiaz Ali film does.” This line rings true for many who feel lost in the corporate grind. Tamasha explores the journey of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor), caught between societal expectations and his true self. With soulful music, emotional depth, and poetic visuals, this film is a savior for anyone craving self-discovery.

 

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Ranbir Kapoor delivers another strong performance as Harpreet Singh Bedi, a sincere graduate who starts his own ethical company after being mocked at his workplace. It’s a must-watch for anyone trying to navigate corporate politics and hold onto integrity.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

For all young adults confused about their future, Wake Up Sid is refreshingly relatable. It tells the story of Sid, a privileged but aimless college student in Mumbai, who gradually discovers his true passion and matures into adulthood, with the help of a writer he falls for.

 

Chhichhore (2019)

Chhichhore (2019)

A heartwarming film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor that tackles failure, pressure, and the toxic obsession with success. It follows a group of college friends whose past experiences help them deal with a present-day crisis. A must-watch for those struggling with setbacks in life or career.

 

Guru (2007)

Guru (2007)

Helmed by Mani Ratnam Guru is loosely based on the life of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, Guru follows Gurukant Desai’s rise from a small-town dreamer to one of the biggest entrepreneurs in India. It’s an inspiring tale about ambition, resilience, and the cost of success.

3 Idiots (2009)

3 Idiots (2009)

Though set in college, the message of 3 Idiots goes far beyond. It critiques the rat race of traditional success and champions the idea of following your passion. “Don’t chase success, chase excellence,” remains one of its most powerful lessons.

Corporate (2006)

Corporate (2006)

The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial is a gritty, realistic portrayal of the ruthless world of corporate politics, this film shows how profit often comes at the cost of ethics and humanity. Bipasha Basu delivers a standout performance in this sharp, thought-provoking drama.

Raajneeti (2010)

Raajneeti (2010)

Politics and power struggles mirror those of the corporate world in Raajneeti. With its layered characters and Shakespearean drama, it explores how ambition can both elevate and destroy. It’s an intense watch for those interested in leadership, power, and decision-making.

 

