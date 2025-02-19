10 Richest Indian Television Actors: Smriti Irani, Ram Kapoor Absent In The List; Kapil Sharma Ranks...Among The Top 10
10 Richest Indian TV Actors & Their Net Worth: From Comedy King Kapil Sharma and Heartthrob Karan Kundrra to the Stunning Rupali Ganguly and Tejasswi Prakash – Discover Who Made the List!
10 Richest Indian Television Actors
The Indian television industry plays a significant role in the entertainment world, with TV actors becoming household names through their iconic roles. From comedy maestro Kapil Sharma and dashing Karan Kundrra to versatile divas like Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and Shraddha Arya, these stars not only rule hearts but also amass impressive fortunes. With millions of devoted fans, countless fan pages, lucrative brand endorsements, and multiple projects, their popularity soars across the nation.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma is a household name in India, known for his iconic show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which revolutionized television comedy. Currently, he is collaborating with Netflix on his latest celebrity talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Over the years, he has been at the center of various controversies, from his infamous late-night tweets to being among India's top tax-paying celebrities. In 2024 alone, he contributed a staggering ₹26 crore in taxes. According to reports, Rs 300 crore is his net worth.
Karan Kundrra
TV heartthrob Karan Kundrra is widely recognized for his performances in hit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Dil Hi Toh Hai. Recently, he grabbed headlines with his appearance in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. According to Money Mint, he boasts an impressive net worth of ₹91 crore.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda reportedly earned ₹3 lakh per episode for Bepannah, where his electrifying chemistry with Jennifer Winget was a major highlight. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is set to share the screen with Shivangi Joshi in his upcoming show. His estimated net worth stands at around ₹49 crore.
Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi, fondly known as Jethalal, is a beloved name among 90s kids. His witty satire and impeccable punchlines were the heart of the hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per reports, his net worth is estimated to be ₹42 crore.
Jennifer Winget
From playing Dr. Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye and the iconic Maya in Beyhadh to her latest role as Anushka in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, Jennifer Winget has mastered the art of winning over audiences. Her estimated net worth ranges between ₹45-58 crore.
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya's career spans Hindi cinema, Telugu cinema, Indian television, and reality shows beginning with ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’. Her diverse roles, including a cameo in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, have contributed to a net worth of Rs 44 crores.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, cementing her status as one of India’s highest-paid TV stars. During her stint on Nach Baliye 8, she reportedly earned ₹2 lakh per episode. Her estimated net worth stands at around ₹40 crore.
Tejasswi Prakash
Former Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash has ruled the television industry for years. She has starred in hit shows like Naagin 6, Swaragini, and Khatron Ke Khiladi and is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef. Her estimated net worth is reportedly around ₹25 crore.
Rupali Ganguly
Best known for her hit daily soap Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly commands a hefty fee of ₹3 lakh per episode. According to GQ India, her estimated net worth ranges between ₹20-25 crore.
Gaurav Khanna
Celebrity MasterChef star Gaurav Khanna gained fame for his role as AK in Anupamaa. He leads a lavish lifestyle, residing in an upscale Mumbai home with his wife. His estimated net worth is around ₹8 crore.
Trending Photos