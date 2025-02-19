10 Richest Indian Television Actors: Smriti Irani, Ram Kapoor Present In The List; Kapil Sharma Ranks...Among The Top 10

2 / 11

Kapil Sharma is a household name in India, known for his iconic show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which revolutionized television comedy. Currently, he is collaborating with Netflix on his latest celebrity talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Over the years, he has been at the center of various controversies, from his infamous late-night tweets to being among India's top tax-paying celebrities. In 2024 alone, he contributed a staggering ₹26 crore in taxes. According to reports, Rs 300 crore is his net worth.