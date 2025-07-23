10 RUMOURED Bollywood Couples You Didn’t Know About: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Konkona Sen Sharma And…
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have sent fans into a frenzy and seemingly confirmed their relationship with recent PDA-filled Instagram comments. The Student of the Year actress recently shared BTS pictures from the shoot of her music video with AP Dhillon. Under the post, Veer commented, “My,” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara responded, “Mine,” adding an evil eye and red heart emoji.
Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan
As Ahaan Panday makes waves at the box office with his debut film Saiyaara, media reports and fans have linked him to actress Shruti Chauhan. However, a source close to Ahaan told India Today, “There is absolutely no truth to these reports.”
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant
Actress Triptii Dimri and businessman Sam Merchant are rumoured to be dating. They’ve been spotted together multiple times and even shared similar-looking photos on social media, sparking speculation.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor and screenwriter Rahul Mody's relationship is no longer a secret. They’ve often been seen together at public events and travelling. Most recently, the rumoured couple was spotted enjoying a movie date.
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia
Actress Kriti Sanon is reportedly dating London-based businessman Kabir Bahia. The two have been seen together at several events, including a recent cricket match in London and a wedding in Bengaluru. However, neither has confirmed nor denied the rumours.
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s alleged relationship has been the talk of the town. Their vacation pictures from the Maldives with similar scenic backdrops only added fuel to the fire. The duo has also been frequently spotted in Mumbai on dinner dates.
Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma
Actors Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma are rumoured to be dating, thanks to their public appearances together. Addressing the buzz, Amol said, “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I’ve learnt to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself.”
Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are reportedly dating, but they have not officially confirmed their relationship. They have frequently been spotted together, including at public events, dinners, and gatherings, leading to speculation about their relationship.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Georgina Dsilva
Aditya Roy Kapur recently shared a vacation photo dump, and fans were quick to spot a mystery woman’s hand in one of the pictures. Social media users believe the woman is Georgina Dsilva, a model from Goa.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and actress Sreeleela, who are working together in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical romantic drama, have sparked dating rumours though nothing has been confirmed yet.
