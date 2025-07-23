Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 RUMOURED Bollywood Couples You Didn’t Know About: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Konkona Sen Sharma And…
10 RUMOURED Bollywood Couples You Didn’t Know About: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Konkona Sen Sharma And…

From casual hangouts to hidden social media clues, it's impossible to hide a secret Bollywood couple from eagle-eyed fans. Here are 7 rumoured Bollywood pairs that fans believe are dating and you probably didn’t know about!
Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

1/10
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have sent fans into a frenzy and seemingly confirmed their relationship with recent PDA-filled Instagram comments. The Student of the Year actress recently shared BTS pictures from the shoot of her music video with AP Dhillon. Under the post, Veer commented, “My,” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara responded, “Mine,” adding an evil eye and red heart emoji.

 

Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan

2/10
Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan

As Ahaan Panday makes waves at the box office with his debut film Saiyaara, media reports and fans have linked him to actress Shruti Chauhan. However, a source close to Ahaan told India Today, “There is absolutely no truth to these reports.”

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

3/10
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

Actress Triptii Dimri and businessman Sam Merchant are rumoured to be dating. They’ve been spotted together multiple times and even shared similar-looking photos on social media, sparking speculation.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

4/10
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor and screenwriter Rahul Mody's relationship is no longer a secret. They’ve often been seen together at public events and travelling. Most recently, the rumoured couple was spotted enjoying a movie date.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

5/10
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Actress Kriti Sanon is reportedly dating London-based businessman Kabir Bahia. The two have been seen together at several events, including a recent cricket match in London and a wedding in Bengaluru. However, neither has confirmed nor denied the rumours.

 

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

6/10
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s alleged relationship has been the talk of the town. Their vacation pictures from the Maldives with similar scenic backdrops only added fuel to the fire. The duo has also been frequently spotted in Mumbai on dinner dates.

Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma

7/10
Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma

Actors Amol Parashar and Konkona Sen Sharma are rumoured to be dating, thanks to their public appearances together. Addressing the buzz, Amol said, “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I’ve learnt to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself.”

 

Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda

8/10
Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are reportedly dating, but they have not officially confirmed their relationship. They have frequently been spotted together, including at public events, dinners, and gatherings, leading to speculation about their relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Georgina Dsilva

9/10
Aditya Roy Kapur and Georgina Dsilva

Aditya Roy Kapur recently shared a vacation photo dump, and fans were quick to spot a mystery woman’s hand in one of the pictures. Social media users believe the woman is Georgina Dsilva, a model from Goa.

 

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

10/10
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan and actress Sreeleela, who are working together in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical romantic drama, have sparked dating rumours though nothing has been confirmed yet.

 

Rumoured couplebollywood dating newsBollywood rumoured couplesSuhana Khan boyfriendTara SutariaVeer Pahariyaahaan panday girlfirendshurit chauhanShraddha Kapoor boyfriendrahul modyTriptii Dimri Boyfriendkriti sanonkabi balia relationsip
