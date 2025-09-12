Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Worst Movies Of All Time Based On Rotten Tomatoes: SHOCKING! All Get 0% Ratings
10 Worst Movies Of All Time Based On Rotten Tomatoes: SHOCKING! All Get 0% Ratings

10 Worst Movies Of All Time: Today let's take a look at top 10 Worst Movies Of All Time based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
10 Worst Movies Of All Time

1/11
10 Worst Movies Of All Time

10 Worst Movies Of All Time: Cinema lovers don't really bother about the language barriers. Be it Hindi or English, crazy movie buffs will watch anything and everything under the sun. So, today let's take a look at top 10 Worst Movies Of All Time based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings and get ready to find some shocking names fetching 0% on Tomatometer.

ALSO READ: 10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/posters)

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002)

2/11
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002)

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Lucy Liu, Gregg Henry, Ray Park

Directed By: Wych Kaosayananda

Ratings: 0%

One Missed Call (2008)

3/11
One Missed Call (2008)

Starring: Shannyn Sossamon, Edward Burns, Ana Claudia Talancón, Ray Wise

Directed By: Éric Valette

Ratings: 0%

Left Behind (2014)

4/11
Left Behind (2014)

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Chad Michael Murray, Cassi Thomson, Nicky Whelan

Directed By: Vic Armstrong

Ratings: 0%

A Thousand Words (2012)

5/11
A Thousand Words (2012)

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Cliff Curtis, Clark Duke

Directed By: Brian Robbins

Ratings: 0%

Gotti (2018)

6/11
Gotti (2018)

Starring: John Travolta, Spencer Rocco Lofranco, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach

Directed By: Kevin Connolly

Ratings: 0%

Pinocchio (2002)

7/11
Pinocchio (2002)

Starring: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Carlo Giuffré, Peppe Barra

Directed By: Roberto Benigni

Ratings: 0%

SuperBabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

8/11
SuperBabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Starring: Jon Voight, Scott Baio, Vanessa Angel, Peter Wingfield

Directed By: Bob Clark

Ratings: 0%

Gold Diggers (2003)

9/11
Gold Diggers (2003)

Starring: Will Friedle, Chris Owen, Louise Lasser, Renee Taylor

Directed By: Gary Preisler

Ratings: 0%

The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

10/11
The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster, Sharlto Copley

Directed By: Olivier Megaton

Ratings: 0%

The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

11/11
The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

Starring: Adam Sandler, Will Forte, Taylor Lautner, Steve Buscemi

Directed By: Frank Coraci

Ratings: 0%

