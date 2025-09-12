10 Worst Movies Of All Time Based On Rotten Tomatoes: SHOCKING! All Get 0% Ratings
10 Worst Movies Of All Time: Today let's take a look at top 10 Worst Movies Of All Time based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
10 Worst Movies Of All Time
10 Worst Movies Of All Time: Cinema lovers don't really bother about the language barriers. Be it Hindi or English, crazy movie buffs will watch anything and everything under the sun. So, today let's take a look at top 10 Worst Movies Of All Time based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings and get ready to find some shocking names fetching 0% on Tomatometer.
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002)
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Lucy Liu, Gregg Henry, Ray Park
Directed By: Wych Kaosayananda
Ratings: 0%
One Missed Call (2008)
Starring: Shannyn Sossamon, Edward Burns, Ana Claudia Talancón, Ray Wise
Directed By: Éric Valette
Ratings: 0%
Left Behind (2014)
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Chad Michael Murray, Cassi Thomson, Nicky Whelan
Directed By: Vic Armstrong
Ratings: 0%
A Thousand Words (2012)
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Cliff Curtis, Clark Duke
Directed By: Brian Robbins
Ratings: 0%
Gotti (2018)
Starring: John Travolta, Spencer Rocco Lofranco, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach
Directed By: Kevin Connolly
Ratings: 0%
Pinocchio (2002)
Starring: Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Carlo Giuffré, Peppe Barra
Directed By: Roberto Benigni
Ratings: 0%
SuperBabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)
Starring: Jon Voight, Scott Baio, Vanessa Angel, Peter Wingfield
Directed By: Bob Clark
Ratings: 0%
Gold Diggers (2003)
Starring: Will Friedle, Chris Owen, Louise Lasser, Renee Taylor
Directed By: Gary Preisler
Ratings: 0%
The Last Days of American Crime (2020)
Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster, Sharlto Copley
Directed By: Olivier Megaton
Ratings: 0%
The Ridiculous 6 (2015)
Starring: Adam Sandler, Will Forte, Taylor Lautner, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Frank Coraci
Ratings: 0%
