Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2873271https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/11-most-fearless-and-path-breaking-indian-films-ever-made-garm-hava-black-friday-to-tumbbad-kantara-2873271
NewsPhotos11 Most Fearless And Path-Breaking Indian Films Ever Made - Garm Hava, Black Friday To Tumbbad, Kantara 11 Most Fearless And Path-Breaking Indian Films Ever Made - Garm Hava, Black Friday To Tumbbad, Kantara
photoDetails

11 Most Fearless And Path-Breaking Indian Films Ever Made - Garm Hava, Black Friday To Tumbbad, Kantara

Most Fearless Indian Films: These gutsy films of Indian cinema fearlessly challenge societal norms, proving that fearless storytelling can spark conversations and leave a lasting impact.

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Follow Us

1/12

Indian cinema has delivered some of the most path-breaking movies bringing forth bold storytelling for audiences. These unconventional films have often delt with a social taboo with gripping narratives for fans to watch and relish. These gutsy films fearlessly challenge societal norms, proving that fearless storytelling can spark conversations and leave a lasting impact.

Follow Us

Garm Hava (1973)

2/12
Garm Hava (1973)

Garm Hava is directed by MS Sathyu, with Balraj Sahni as the lead actor. Written by Kaifi Azmi and Shama Zaidi, based on an unpublished short story by noted Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai, it shows the plight of Muslims who chose to stay back in India after the Partition. 

Follow Us

Tumbbad - 2018

3/12
Tumbbad - 2018

Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad redefined folklore and thriller cinema, blending mythology with psychological horror in an unprecedented way. Its bold, unconventional storytelling broke traditional filmmaking patterns, delivering a visually stunning and thought-provoking narrative. Centered on greed, the film fearlessly explored human desires, proving that daring stories create cinematic masterpieces.

Follow Us

Taare Zameen Par - 2007

4/12
Taare Zameen Par - 2007

Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par fearlessly highlighted dyslexia, a condition often misunderstood and mocked. It exposed society’s harsh treatment of children with learning disabilities, portraying their struggles with deep sensitivity. Its bold storytelling and emotional depth made it an iconic film, reshaping perspectives on education and empathy.

Follow Us

Lipstick Under My Burkha - 2016

5/12
Lipstick Under My Burkha - 2016

Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha defied norms with its bold storytelling, portraying women's hidden desires and struggles in a patriarchal society. Despite facing censorship battles, its fearless narrative on female empowerment and freedom proved that daring stories resonate and spark vital conversations.

Follow Us

Lagaan - 2001

6/12
Lagaan - 2001

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan was a daring film that defied norms by blending history, sports, and patriotism in an epic narrative. Set in colonial India, it showcased British atrocities through an intense cricket match, symbolizing resistance. Its grand scale, unconventional story, and risk-taking spirit redefined Indian cinema.

Follow Us

Kissaa Kursee Kaa (1977)

7/12
Kissaa Kursee Kaa (1977)

A political satire film directed by Amrit Nahata, who was a member of Indian parliament and produced by Badri Prasad Joshi. The film was a satire on the political drama during the Emergency period.

Follow Us

Kantara (2022)

8/12
Kantara (2022)

Kantara narrates the story of a tribal community weaved around their beliefs, rights, and conflicts with the state. The action thriller is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. In the movie, 'Daiva' refers to the local deities, specifically Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, which are central to the film's narrative and the culture it portrays. 

Follow Us

Jai Bhim (2021)

9/12
Jai Bhim (2021)

A Tamil-language film that is based on a real-life case of a tribal woman who is fighting for justice, showcasing the struggles of marginalized communities. 

Follow Us

Crazxy - 2025

10/12
Crazxy - 2025

Sohum Shah’s Crazxy is a redefining thriller that dared to deliver a chilling, goosebump-inducing story. It risked everything with its gripping tale of a father fighting to save his abducted daughter with special abilities. Featuring an unconventional villain-turned-hero and stunningly unique visuals, the film pushed cinematic boundaries fearlessly.

Follow Us

Black Friday (2004)

11/12
Black Friday (2004)

A film based on the 1993 Bombay bombings, exploring the events leading up to the tragedy and the aftermath. 

Follow Us

Bandit Queen - 1994

12/12
Bandit Queen - 1994

Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen is a redefining Indian film, portraying Phoolan Devi’s life with bold realism. A moving cinematic step, it fearlessly brings her harrowing journey to the screen, exposing societal injustices and sparking intense conversations on oppression and resilience.

Follow Us
11 Most Fearless Indian FilmsGarm HavaBlack FridayTumbbadKantaraPath-breaking Indian filmsmost daring Indian FilmsEntertainmentmost top rated Indian moviestop rated Indian films
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
5 Players Who Have Been Ruled Out Of IPL 2025 And Their Replacements - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
UPSC Success Story
UPSC Success Story: This IITian IAS Officer Took Re 1 Salary, Faced Controversy & Became India’s Richest Civil Servant; He Is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
SHOCKING! Indian Railways Spends Rs 1.38 Per Km Per Passenger But Earns.....
camera icon10
title
healthy juices
10 Juices For Effective Weight Loss And Fat Burning
NEWS ON ONE CLICK