11 Most Fearless And Path-Breaking Indian Films Ever Made - Garm Hava, Black Friday To Tumbbad, Kantara

Kantara narrates the story of a tribal community weaved around their beliefs, rights, and conflicts with the state. The action thriller is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. In the movie, 'Daiva' refers to the local deities, specifically Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, which are central to the film's narrative and the culture it portrays.