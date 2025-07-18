12 Best Courtroom Dramas And Movies On OTT That’ll Leave You Hooked, Booked And Cooked - In Pics
12 Best Courtroom Dramas And Movies On OTT: Here are 12 gripping courtroom movies and dramas across OTT platforms that you just can’t miss
12 Best Courtroom Dramas And Movies On OTT
12 Best Courtroom Dramas And Movies On OTT: The love for courtroom dramas, be it movies or web-series is always felt upon the release. Fans adore watching gritty scenes and swift one-liners. The law proceedings, case struggles and understangin of the narrative of both sides keeps the viewers hooked, booked and cooked while watching courtroom dramas. If you too love the tension of a trial, the fire of arguments, and the triumph of truth, here are 10 gripping courtroom movies and dramas across OTT platforms that you just can’t miss:
The Trial - JioHotstar
The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is an Indian legal drama series. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife and features Kajol in the lead role. The series is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai - ZEE5
Bandaa is a 2023 legal drama film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and co-produced by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee. The film was released digitally on 23 May 2023 on ZEE5 and also had a limited theatrical release on 2 June 2023, after a largely positive response from critics and audiences. It was featured in the 54th IFFI Indian panorama mainstream section.
Section 375 - Prime Video
Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti? is a 2019 legal thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl, written by Manish Gupta and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat. Principal photography of the film began in January 2019.
Rustom - ZEE5
Rustom is a 2016 crime thriller film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal. The film is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Zee Studios, KriArj Entertainment, Plan C Studios. It stars Akshay Kumar as Rustom Pavri - a naval officer, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta in lead roles. The film is loosely based on the KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra court case.
Pink - Prime Video
Pink is a 2016 legal thriller film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pink features an ensemble cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.
OMG 2 – Netflix
A thought-provoking story, OMG 2 follows Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a religious man whose son is publicly shamed and expelled from school on grounds of obscenity. An earnest man caught between personal shame and public scrutiny; Kanti decides to challenge the system itself. Guided by a divine messenger, he files a case to highlight the urgent need for sex education in schools and at home. The courtroom becomes a battleground of tradition vs truth, shame vs awareness. With its emotional depth and social relevance, OMG 2 is more than a film, it’s a wake-up call.
Maamla Legal Hai - Netflix
Maamla Legal Hai is a legal drama comedy television series released on Netflix. It is directed by Rahul Pandey and co-written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It stars Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma. The series premiered on Netflix on 1 March 2024. The series was renewed for a second season in April 2024.
Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta – Prime Video
Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta is a film that delivers on all fronts. The story follows Raj Malhotra, a small-town lawyer who lies his way to fame and fortune in Mumbai’s legal world. From faking principles to marrying into a powerful legal family, Raj climbs the ladder by bending the truth, until life takes a magical turn. When his young son wishes, his father would stop lying, Raj finds himself cursed (or blessed) with the inability to speak anything but the truth. The result? Hilarious courtroom confusion and surprising witness reveals. With a gripping courtroom climax where truth finally triumphs, this David Dhawan-directed satire flips the legal genre on its head– Govinda style!
Jolly LLB – Prime Video
This courtroom classic remains unforgettable. Jolly, a small-time lawyer with big dreams, gets involved in a hit-and-run case that killed six innocent labourers. What begins as a quest for fame turns into a battle for justice as he stands up to a corrupt system, powerful lawyers, and his own conscience. Jolly LLB is gritty, humorous, and deeply impactful, a film that reminds you that the truth always wins.
Jai Bhim - Prime Video
Jai Bhim is a 2021 Tamil legal drama film that was directed by TJ Gnanavel, and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The film stars Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The film is about police bias and state violence against a marginalised community. Jai Bhim is based on a 1993 Cuddalore incident that involves a legal case fought by Justice K Chandru; it revolves around Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe.
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4) – JioHotstar
This season dives into the dark side of a picture-perfect family. When nurse Roshni is found dead, her lover, Dr. Raj Nagpal becomes the main suspect, but his estranged wife is also drawn into the case. Enter Advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who uncovers the mess beneath the surface– secrets, manipulation, and deep emotional wounds. With the courtroom as the stage, Criminal Justice unravels a tangled web of truth and lies like only it can.
All The Best Pandya – ShemarooMe
A heartwarming Gujarati family drama that unfolds into a delightful courtroom comedy. The film follows Hasmukh Pandya, a stern, traditional father, and his carefree son Akshay. What follows is a mix of laughter, emotional confrontations, and legal banter as the courtroom becomes the stage for a son’s love and a father’s silent pride. With brilliant performances by Malhar Thakar and Darshan Jariwalla, All The Best Pandya blends courtroom drama with family emotions, making it both entertaining and deeply relatable.
Trending Photos