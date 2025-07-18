12 Best Courtroom Dramas And Movies On OTT That’ll Leave You Hooked, Booked And Cooked - In Pics

1 / 13

12 Best Courtroom Dramas And Movies On OTT: The love for courtroom dramas, be it movies or web-series is always felt upon the release. Fans adore watching gritty scenes and swift one-liners. The law proceedings, case struggles and understangin of the narrative of both sides keeps the viewers hooked, booked and cooked while watching courtroom dramas. If you too love the tension of a trial, the fire of arguments, and the triumph of truth, here are 10 gripping courtroom movies and dramas across OTT platforms that you just can’t miss: