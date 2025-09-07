Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2956633https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/12-days-12-outfits-of-ashnoor-kaur-in-bigg-boss-19-2956633
NewsPhotos12 Days 12 Outfits Of Ashnoor Kaur In Bigg Boss 19
photoDetails

12 Days 12 Outfits Of Ashnoor Kaur In Bigg Boss 19

Ashnoor Kaur, the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 19, has not only impressed viewers with her charm and personality but also with her flair for fashion. Let's break down a memorable 12-day style journey highlighting key looks:

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Flower- Print Nightwear

1/12
1. Flower- Print Nightwear

A perfect nightwear for a long tiring day, for casual comfy nights.

Follow Us

3. Pant And Top

2/12
3. Pant And Top

Young, fun, and casual—the perfect street-style combo for laid-back days in the house. 

Follow Us

4. A Perfect Cute Nightwear

3/12
4. A Perfect Cute Nightwear

Flamingo nightwear set is all about playful prints and pajama pockets you’ll actually love.

Follow Us

5. Silk Chanderi Dress With Floral Applique

4/12
5. Silk Chanderi Dress With Floral Applique

A sweet, simple, elegant dress and perfect outfit pick for the youngest BB19 contestant.

Follow Us

6. Lavender Dress With Long Cape

5/12
6. Lavender Dress With Long Cape

Flowy, comfortable, and breezy—her lavender long dress radiated function vibes and effortless style. 

Follow Us

2. Black Gown

6/12
2. Black Gown

The epitome of evening elegance—this sleek, red-carpet-worthy gown amplified Ashnoor’s glamour quotient. 

Follow Us

7. Mud Green Jumpsuit With Cape

7/12
7. Mud Green Jumpsuit With Cape

Playful yet chic. This look balanced casual comfort with youthful charm and a perfect outfit for a game night. 

Follow Us

8. A Simple And Elegant Blue Nightwear

8/12
8. A Simple And Elegant Blue Nightwear

Blue nightwear for a perfect morning cup of coffee.

Follow Us

9. Yellow Martina Suit

9/12
9. Yellow Martina Suit

Sharp, bold, and commanding—this power look makes a statement, perfect for when Ashnoor needed to stand tall in the house. 

Follow Us

10. Black & Pink Bow Dress

10/12
10. Black & Pink Bow Dress

With elegant pink bow detailing, this outfit perfectly balanced classic sophistication and playful design. 

Follow Us

11. Pleated Mini- Skirt and Silk Blouse

11/12
11. Pleated Mini- Skirt and Silk Blouse

A brown plated mini- skirt and silk blouse, the evergreen fashion statement that can never disappoint.

Follow Us

12. Blue Crystal Outfit

12/12
12. Blue Crystal Outfit

A perfect choice for a Weekend Var, Ashnoor's blue crystal outfit with a dhoti pant will steal your hearts.

Follow Us
Ashnoor KaurBigg Boss 19Ashnoor Kaur outfitsBigg Boss fashionAshnoor Kaur style12 days 12 outfitsAshnoor Kaur Bigg Boss looksCelebrity FashionBigg Boss 19 contestantAshnoor Kaur dressesTV fashion trendsGen Z FashionBigg Boss wardrobeAshnoor Kaur trendy looksreality TV fashion
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
IPL
Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained By CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS, DC, KKR, RR Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Guinness World Records
World’s Strangest Human Guinness Records: From Stretchiest Skin To Longest Hair
camera icon7
title
World’s Most Scenic Train Journeys
World's 7 Most Breathtaking Train Journeys: Distances, Routes, And Natural Beauties Will Leave You In Shock
camera icon8
title
Technology
Elon Musk's Starlink In India After Tesla Launch: Check Expected Plan, Price, Internet Speed, Availability, And User Base Cap
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Proposes To Nagma Mirajkar On Salman Khan’s Show – Complete Relationship Timeline, The Couple Started Dating In....
NEWS ON ONE CLICK