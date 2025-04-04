12 Times Bollywood Actresses Showed Their Love For Flirty Floral Fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Triptii Dimri
12 Times Bollywood Actresses Showed Their Love For Flirty Floral Fashion: Whether it’s a saree or a lehenga, Bollywood actresses have often showcased how to pull off floral outfits with grace and charm.
Madhuri Dixit:
Madhuri Dixit looks as graceful as ever in an off-white saree featuring a broad border and a bold floral pattern in hues of pink and light purple. She elevated her look with a striking jewelry set.
Triptii Dimri:
Triptii Dimri channeled her inner retro queen in a light green saree adorned with red floral prints. She paired her drape with a matching neck scarf and accessorized with red bangles, adding a vintage touch.
Shraddha Kapoor:
Shraddha Kapoor exuded timeless charm in a bright red saree featuring vibrant floral patterns. She paired it with a plain sweetheart neckline blouse, offering major traditional fashion inspiration.
Saiee Manjrekar:
Saiee Manjrekar brought a contemporary twist to traditional wear by styling a white and pink floral saree with a halter-neck blouse and a statement leather belt, adding a modern edge to her look.
Pooja Hegde:
Pooja Hegde looked like a breath of fresh air in a yellow lehenga paired with a matching cape. The lehenga featured floral patterns in pink and green hues, adding a subtle yet elegant touch.
Nimrat Kaur:
Nimrat Kaur made a bold statement with her saree choice, standing out in a neon saree with patches of pink and orange florals. She paired it with a wine-red blouse, creating an effortlessly chic fashion moment.
Khushi Kapoor:
Khushi Kapoor opted for a light blue saree adorned with pink floral prints. She styled it with a golden tube blouse featuring intricate mirror work, creating a striking contrast against the saree.
Janhvi Kapoor:
Janhvi Kapoor radiated elegance in a white saree embellished with multicolored florals. She paired it with a matching striped blouse, redefining minimalist traditional fashion.
Ahsaas Channa:
Ahsaas Channa embraced floral fashion in a bright yellow lehenga with delicate floral prints. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, she let her outfit do all the talking.
Divya Khossla:
Divya Khossla exuded vibrancy in a bright green saree adorned with contrasting pink florals in bold patches. She paired it with an off-white blouse, letting the vivid drape take center stage.
Ananya Panday:
Ananya Panday embraced bold floral fashion in a solid black lehenga with striking pink floral motifs arranged in boxed patterns. She paired it with an elegant blouse and topped it off with a statement cape.
Alaya F:
Alaya F looked radiant in a floral lehenga with a matching dupatta featuring golden details. With this stunning outfit, she redefined modern-day elegance through a traditional lens.
