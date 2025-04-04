Advertisement
NewsPhotos12 Times Bollywood Actresses Showed Their Love For Flirty Floral Fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Triptii Dimri
12 Times Bollywood Actresses Showed Their Love For Flirty Floral Fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Triptii Dimri

12 Times Bollywood Actresses Showed Their Love For Flirty Floral Fashion: Whether it’s a saree or a lehenga, Bollywood actresses have often showcased how to pull off floral outfits with grace and charm. 

Updated:Apr 04, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit:

1/12
Madhuri Dixit:

Madhuri Dixit looks as graceful as ever in an off-white saree featuring a broad border and a bold floral pattern in hues of pink and light purple. She elevated her look with a striking jewelry set.

Triptii Dimri:

2/12
Triptii Dimri:

Triptii Dimri channeled her inner retro queen in a light green saree adorned with red floral prints. She paired her drape with a matching neck scarf and accessorized with red bangles, adding a vintage touch.

Shraddha Kapoor:

3/12
Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor exuded timeless charm in a bright red saree featuring vibrant floral patterns. She paired it with a plain sweetheart neckline blouse, offering major traditional fashion inspiration.

Saiee Manjrekar:

4/12
Saiee Manjrekar:

Saiee Manjrekar brought a contemporary twist to traditional wear by styling a white and pink floral saree with a halter-neck blouse and a statement leather belt, adding a modern edge to her look.

 

Pooja Hegde:

5/12
Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde looked like a breath of fresh air in a yellow lehenga paired with a matching cape. The lehenga featured floral patterns in pink and green hues, adding a subtle yet elegant touch.

Nimrat Kaur:

6/12
Nimrat Kaur:

Nimrat Kaur made a bold statement with her saree choice, standing out in a neon saree with patches of pink and orange florals. She paired it with a wine-red blouse, creating an effortlessly chic fashion moment.

 

Khushi Kapoor:

7/12
Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor opted for a light blue saree adorned with pink floral prints. She styled it with a golden tube blouse featuring intricate mirror work, creating a striking contrast against the saree.

Janhvi Kapoor:

8/12
Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor radiated elegance in a white saree embellished with multicolored florals. She paired it with a matching striped blouse, redefining minimalist traditional fashion.

Ahsaas Channa:

9/12
Ahsaas Channa:

Ahsaas Channa embraced floral fashion in a bright yellow lehenga with delicate floral prints. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, she let her outfit do all the talking.

 

Divya Khossla:

10/12
Divya Khossla:

Divya Khossla exuded vibrancy in a bright green saree adorned with contrasting pink florals in bold patches. She paired it with an off-white blouse, letting the vivid drape take center stage.

 

Ananya Panday:

11/12
Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday embraced bold floral fashion in a solid black lehenga with striking pink floral motifs arranged in boxed patterns. She paired it with an elegant blouse and topped it off with a statement cape.

 

Alaya F:

12/12
Alaya F:

Alaya F looked radiant in a floral lehenga with a matching dupatta featuring golden details. With this stunning outfit, she redefined modern-day elegance through a traditional lens.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK