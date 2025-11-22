120 Bahadur Cast Fees Revealed: Farhan Akhtar To Amitabh Bachchan—Who Charged What?
120 Bahadur Cast
The movie features prominent names such as Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Ankit Siwach, and Eijaz Khan.
Farhan Akhtar’s Fee
According to a report by Times Now, Farhan Akhtar—who portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati—has reportedly charged between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore for his role in the film.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, who serves as the narrator of the movie, has apparently charged Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore, as per the same report.
Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna, who plays Shagun Kanwari Singh, has reportedly taken home a paycheck of Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore for her role.
Ankit Siwach
As per the Times Now report, Ankit Siwach is said to have earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for his part in the real-life inspired war drama.
Eijaz Khan
Popular TV and film actor Eijaz Khan, who also appears in the Farhan Akhtar-starrer, has reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.
Vivan Bhathena
The report mentions that Vivan Bhathena is estimated to have earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for his role.
(Image Source: IMDB)
Ajinkya Deo
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Deo, another key cast member of 120 Bahadur, has reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.
(Image Source: ANI)
