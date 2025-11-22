Advertisement
NewsPhotos120 Bahadur Cast Fees Revealed: Farhan Akhtar To Amitabh Bachchan—Who Charged What?
120 Bahadur Cast Fees Revealed: Farhan Akhtar To Amitabh Bachchan—Who Charged What?

Farhan Akhtar’s latest movie 120 Bahadur, inspired by the real-life Battle of Rezang La, has finally hit theatres. The film, helmed by Razneesh Ghai, revolves around the heroic clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.
Updated:Nov 22, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
120 Bahadur Cast

120 Bahadur Cast

The movie features prominent names such as Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Ankit Siwach, and Eijaz Khan.

Farhan Akhtar’s Fee

Farhan Akhtar’s Fee

According to a report by Times Now, Farhan Akhtar—who portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati—has reportedly charged between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore for his role in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who serves as the narrator of the movie, has apparently charged Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore, as per the same report.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna, who plays Shagun Kanwari Singh, has reportedly taken home a paycheck of Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore for her role.

 

Ankit Siwach

Ankit Siwach

As per the Times Now report, Ankit Siwach is said to have earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for his part in the real-life inspired war drama.

 

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan

Popular TV and film actor Eijaz Khan, who also appears in the Farhan Akhtar-starrer, has reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

 

Vivan Bhathena

Vivan Bhathena

The report mentions that Vivan Bhathena is estimated to have earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for his role.

(Image Source: IMDB)

Ajinkya Deo

Ajinkya Deo

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Deo, another key cast member of 120 Bahadur, has reportedly earned Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

(Image Source: ANI)

