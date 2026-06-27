/13 most-successful Bollywood movie franchises ever: Dhurandhar with Rs 3000+cr gross to Rs 2,300+ cr two-part epic Baahubali

Most-successful Bollywood movie franchises

Most-successful Bollywood movie franchises: Over the years, Hindi cinema has evolved and witnessed some of the biggest money-spinners backed by powerful performances, impressive screenplay and hard-hitting narratives. Some of these have scripted history, winning awards and accolades. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at these successful Hindi movie franchises.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)