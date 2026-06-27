/13 most-successful Bollywood movie franchises ever: Dhurandhar with Rs 3000+cr gross to Rs 2,300+ cr two-part epic Baahubali

13 most-successful Bollywood movie franchises ever: From Dhurandhar with Rs 3000+cr gross to two-part epic saga of Baahubali.
Most-successful Bollywood movie franchises: Over the years, Hindi cinema has evolved and witnessed some of the biggest money-spinners backed by powerful performances, impressive screenplay and hard-hitting narratives. Some of these have scripted history, winning awards and accolades. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at these successful Hindi movie franchises.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is the only Indian franchise where multiple individual films have each crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
Total Gross: Rs 3,000+ crore
Welcome is a comedy film series - where first film was directed by Anees Bazmee, followed by second film, Welcome Back. The third part 'Welcome to the Jungle' which released on June 26, 2026 is helmed by Ahmed Khan.
Total Gross: Rs 304+ crore (for 2 parts)
Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai ,War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3
This spy-thriller universe includes highest-grossing Indian franchise in history . It brings together Bollywood's biggest stars—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan—in interconnected stories of R&AW agents
Total Gross: Rs 2,900+ crore
Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is directed by SS Rajamouli. This epic fantasy series revolutionized Indian cinema and was the first Indian franchise to exceed Rs 1,000 crore and set the precedent for pan-Indian projects.
Total Gross: Rs 2,300+ crore
K.G.F: Chapter 1 and K.G.F: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. This Kannada action saga starring Yash became a massive pan-Indian phenomenon.
Total Gross: Rs 1,500+ crore
Directed by Rohit Shetty - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again is a cinematic universe bringing together various tough-cop characters (Bajirao Singham, Sangram Bhalerao, and Veer Sooryavanshi) in a high-octane mix of action, comedy, and patriotism.
Total Gross: Rs 1,400+ crore
Maddock's supernatural universe includes superhit movies such as Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma. This is an expanding comedy-horror universe based on Indian folklore that connects various supernatural towns and characters.
Total Gross: Rs 1,440+
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a successful psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan from a screenplay by Neeraj Vora. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam-language film Manichitrathazhu written by Madhu Muttam and directed by Fazil. The movie has seen 3 successful sequels.
Total Gross: Rs 773+ crore
Dhamaal is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film’s success paved the way for Double Dhamaal, Total Dhamaal, and now Dhamaal 4. Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn back in the ensemble cast. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is set to hit the theatres on 10th July, 2026.
Total Gross: Rs 351+ crore
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited saw Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi in a laugh riot. With Golmaal 5 currently in the works, the franchise continues to remain one of Bollywood's most beloved signature comedies.
Total Gross: Rs 546+ crore
Director Sanjay Ghadvi’s Dhoom hit the theatres in 2004, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham. The blockbuster franchise continued with Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3, making it one of Bollywood's most successful franchises.
Total Gross: Rs 1,500+ crore
Housefull first came out in 2010 featuring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, and Jiah Khan, the film became incredibly successful, leading to Hindi cinema's most loved franchises of all time.
Total Gross: Rs 1,000 crore+ crore
Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam brought together Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav in a gripping thriller. Fans showered love on the Malayalam remake and this led to Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, while anticipation continues to build for Drishyam 3, set to release on October 2.
Total Gross: Rs 453 crore + crore (estimated figs for Hindi version only)