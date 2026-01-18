‘2026 Is The New 2016’: From M.S. Dhoni To Airlift — Where To Watch These Iconic Films Online
Social media is riding a wave of nostalgia with the trend “2026 is the new 2016”, as celebrities and fans revisit memories from a decade ago. As throwback posts flood timelines, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of Bollywood’s most memorable films released in 2016—movies that left a lasting impact both emotionally and at the box office.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
This biographical sports drama traces Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s rise from a ticket collector in Ranchi to one of India’s most successful cricket captains. Sushant Singh Rajput’s restrained and sincere portrayal won widespread acclaim, supported by Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. The film skillfully blended cricketing milestones with personal struggles and went on to earn ₹215 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Rustom – Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
Inspired by the infamous Nanavati case, Rustom is a gripping courtroom thriller starring Akshay Kumar as a naval officer accused of murdering his wife’s lover. Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta play pivotal roles in the morally complex narrative. The film’s measured storytelling and patriotic undertone earned Akshay Kumar a National Award, with a worldwide collection of ₹216 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Neerja – Streaming on Prime Video
Directed by Ram Madhvani, Neerja recounts the heroic sacrifice of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot during the 1986 Pan Am hijacking. Sonam Kapoor delivers one of her most powerful performances, supported by Shabana Azmi. The film is a moving tribute to courage, compassion, and selflessness under unimaginable circumstances.
Kapoor & Sons – Netflix
A heartfelt family drama by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons explores sibling rivalry, unspoken truths, and fractured relationships within a dysfunctional yet loving family. Featuring an ensemble cast including Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film resonated deeply for its realism and emotional honesty.
Sultan – Prime Video
Salman Khan’s Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, follows the rise and fall of a wrestler grappling with personal loss and professional decline. Anushka Sharma plays Aarfa, a fierce wrestler who challenges Sultan’s worldview. Blending sports drama with romance, the film became a massive box office success, earning over ₹627 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Airlift – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Set during the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Airlift dramatizes one of the largest civilian evacuations in history. Akshay Kumar stars as Ranjit Katyal, a businessman who transforms into an unlikely leader, with Nimrat Kaur playing his wife. Praised for its gripping narrative and restrained patriotism, the film earned ₹228 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Udta Punjab – Netflix
A bold and unflinching look at drug abuse among Punjab’s youth, Udta Punjab interweaves four parallel stories of addiction, corruption, and survival. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film features powerful performances by Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, making it one of the most impactful films of the decade.
