Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008098https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/2026-is-the-new-2016-from-m-s-dhoni-to-airlift-where-to-watch-these-iconic-films-online-3008098
NewsPhotos‘2026 Is The New 2016’: From M.S. Dhoni To Airlift — Where To Watch These Iconic Films Online
photoDetails

‘2026 Is The New 2016’: From M.S. Dhoni To Airlift — Where To Watch These Iconic Films Online

Social media is riding a wave of nostalgia with the trend “2026 is the new 2016”, as celebrities and fans revisit memories from a decade ago. As throwback posts flood timelines, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of Bollywood’s most memorable films released in 2016—movies that left a lasting impact both emotionally and at the box office.

Updated:Jan 18, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Follow Us

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

1/7
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

This biographical sports drama traces Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s rise from a ticket collector in Ranchi to one of India’s most successful cricket captains. Sushant Singh Rajput’s restrained and sincere portrayal won widespread acclaim, supported by Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. The film skillfully blended cricketing milestones with personal struggles and went on to earn ₹215 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

 

Follow Us

Rustom – Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

2/7
Rustom – Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Inspired by the infamous Nanavati case, Rustom is a gripping courtroom thriller starring Akshay Kumar as a naval officer accused of murdering his wife’s lover. Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta play pivotal roles in the morally complex narrative. The film’s measured storytelling and patriotic undertone earned Akshay Kumar a National Award, with a worldwide collection of ₹216 crore, as per Sacnilk.

 

Follow Us

Neerja – Streaming on Prime Video

3/7
Neerja – Streaming on Prime Video

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Neerja recounts the heroic sacrifice of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot during the 1986 Pan Am hijacking. Sonam Kapoor delivers one of her most powerful performances, supported by Shabana Azmi. The film is a moving tribute to courage, compassion, and selflessness under unimaginable circumstances.

 

Follow Us

Kapoor & Sons – Netflix

4/7
Kapoor & Sons – Netflix

A heartfelt family drama by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons explores sibling rivalry, unspoken truths, and fractured relationships within a dysfunctional yet loving family. Featuring an ensemble cast including Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film resonated deeply for its realism and emotional honesty.

 

Follow Us

Sultan – Prime Video

5/7
Sultan – Prime Video

Salman Khan’s Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, follows the rise and fall of a wrestler grappling with personal loss and professional decline. Anushka Sharma plays Aarfa, a fierce wrestler who challenges Sultan’s worldview. Blending sports drama with romance, the film became a massive box office success, earning over ₹627 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

 

Follow Us

Airlift – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

6/7
Airlift – Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Set during the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Airlift dramatizes one of the largest civilian evacuations in history. Akshay Kumar stars as Ranjit Katyal, a businessman who transforms into an unlikely leader, with Nimrat Kaur playing his wife. Praised for its gripping narrative and restrained patriotism, the film earned ₹228 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

 

Follow Us

Udta Punjab – Netflix

7/7
Udta Punjab – Netflix

A bold and unflinching look at drug abuse among Punjab’s youth, Udta Punjab interweaves four parallel stories of addiction, corruption, and survival. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film features powerful performances by Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, making it one of the most impactful films of the decade.

Follow Us
2016 movies2016 bollywood moviesairliftDangalPinkwhere to watch MS Dhoniwhere to watch kappor & sons
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sunday OTT Watchlist
Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT - From Haq To 120 Bahadur
camera icon8
title
Yuvraj Singh
Meet Four Indian Players Who Have Won U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli And...
camera icon8
title
Man Who Sold Eiffel Tower
Meet The Man Who Once Posed As A Government Official And Sold The Eiffel Tower Twice
camera icon14
title
India T20 WC 2026 predicted XI
India's T20 WC 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer In, Tilak Varma Out, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead; Abhishek-Sanju To Open; Check Full XI VS USA, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands
camera icon7
title
Driest place on Earth
World's Top 10 Driest Countries: Rainless Summers And Dry Winters? Saudi Arabia, Qatar, And More In The List | Check