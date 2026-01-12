2026's Most Anticipated Lineups: Rohit Saraf's The Revolutionaries, Aditi Rao Hydari's Gandhi Talks, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt... And More - In Pics
Bollywood is in the midst of a compelling transformation, as actors push boundaries by genre-hopping and exploring new creative territories across both the big screen and OTT platforms. And 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing years yet, with stars lining up some of their most exciting and ambitious releases. Take a look:
Abhay Verma
After breaking out with Munjya, Abhay Verma is gearing up for a major leap with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. The actor has already begun filming crucial portions of the Siddharth Anand–directed spectacle alongside Suhana Khan. Given the intensity he brought to Munjya, fans are eager to see how he channels that gravitas in this big-ticket venture. Mounted on a massive scale, King is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.
